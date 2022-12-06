DoubleDown Interactive : Depositary's Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd - Form 6-K

The Company has announced that the Meeting will be held at the date, time and location identified above. A copy of the Notice of Meeting from the Company which includes the agenda for the Meeting is enclosed.

Holders of ADSs wishing to give voting instructions to the Depositary must sign, complete and return the enclosed Voting Instructions prior to the ADS Voting Instructions Deadline in the enclosed pre-addressed envelope.

Pursuant to Section 4.10 of the Deposit Agreement, voting instructions may be given only in respect of a number of ADSs representing an integral number of Deposited Securities. Upon the timely receipt from a Holder of ADSs as of the ADS Record Date of voting instructions in the manner specified by the Depositary, the Depositary shall endeavor, insofar as practicable and permitted under applicable law, the provisions of the Deposit Agreement, Articles of Association of the Company and the provisions of the Deposited Securities, to vote, or cause the Custodian to vote, the Deposited Securities (in person or by proxy) represented by such Holder's ADSs in accordance with such voting instructions. If the Depositary does not receive voting instructions from a Holder as of the ADS Record Date on or before the date established by the Depositary for such purpose, such Holder shall be deemed, and the Depositary shall deem such Holder, to have instructed the Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company to vote the Deposited Securities, and the Depositary shall give a discretionary proxy to such person; provided, however, that no such discretionary proxy shall be given by the Depositary with respect to any matter to be voted upon as to which the Company informs the Depositary that (a) the Company does not wish such proxy to be given, (b) substantial opposition exists, or (c) the rights of holders of Deposited Securities may be adversely affected.

Deposited Securities represented by ADSs for which no timely voting instructions are received by the Depositary from the Holder shall not be voted (except as otherwise contemplated in Section 4.10 of the Deposit Agreement). Neither the Depositary nor the Custodian shall under any circumstances exercise any discretion as to voting and neither the Depositary nor the Custodian shall vote, attempt to exercise the right to vote, or in any way make use of, for purposes of establishing a quorum or otherwise, the Deposited Securities represented by ADSs, except pursuant to and in accordance with the voting instructions timely received from Holders or as otherwise contemplated in the Deposit Agreement. If the Depositary timely receives voting instructions from a Holder which fail to specify the manner in which the Depositary is to vote the Deposited Securities represented by such Holder's ADSs, the Depositary will deem such Holder to have instructed the Depositary to vote in favor of the items set forth in such voting instructions.

The information contained herein with respect to the Meeting has been provided by the Company. Citibank, N.A. is forwarding this information to you solely as Depositary and in accordance with the terms of the Deposit Agreement and disclaims any responsibility with respect to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Citibank, N.A. does not, and should not be deemed to, express any opinion with respect to the proposals to be considered at the Meeting. The rights and obligations of Holders and Beneficial Owners of ADSs, the Company and the Depositary are set forth in their entirety in the Deposit Agreement and are summarized in the ADRs. If you wish to receive a copy of the Deposit Agreement, please contact the Depositary at the number set forth below.

If you have any questions about the way in which Voting Instructions may be delivered to the Depositary, please contact Citibank, N.A. - ADR Shareholder Services at 1-877-CITI-ADR(1-877-248-4237).

