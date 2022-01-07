Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    DDI   US25862B1098

DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO., LTD.

(DDI)
  Report
DoubleDown Interactive : to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14th - Form 6-K

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
DoubleDown Interactive to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14th

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - January 5, 2022 - DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown" or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, announces participation in the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.

Management will present on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and on the company's investor relations website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Company Contact:

Joe Sigrist

ir@doubledown.com

+1 (206) 773-2266

Chief Financial Officer

https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group

1-949-574-3860

DDI@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
