DoubleDown Interactive : to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14th - Form 6-K

DoubleDown Interactive to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14th
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - January 5, 2022 - DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown" or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, announces participation in the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.
Management will present on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and on the company's investor relations website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.
Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group
1-949-574-3860
DDI@gatewayir.com
Disclaimer
DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.