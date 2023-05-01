Advanced search
    DDI   US25862B1098

DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO., LTD.

(DDI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:46:42 2023-05-01 pm EDT
8.100 USD   +2.02%
01:16pDoubleDown Interactive to Report 2023 First Quarter Results On May 10 and Host Conference Call and Webcast
GL
01:15pDoubleDown Interactive to Report 2023 First Quarter Results On May 10 and Host Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
04/25Wedbush Initiates DoubleDown Interactive at Outperform With $12.25 Price Target; Says Poised to Rebound in 2023, Beyond
MT
DoubleDown Interactive to Report 2023 First Quarter Results On May 10 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

05/01/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
SEATTLE, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. On the call, DoubleDown management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: DoubleDown First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
DDI@jcir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 321 M - -
Net income 2023 81,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,94 $
Average target price 17,06 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ka-Ram Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Anton Sigrist CFO, Director, Vice President & General Manager
Yang-Hoon Cho Independent Director
Jae-Sung Chung Independent Director
Whanlim Kim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO., LTD.-6.04%393
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC40.97%35 298
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.56%30 877
SANDS CHINA LTD7.53%28 714
EVOLUTION AB34.47%28 448
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.21%16 458
