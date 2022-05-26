DoubleDragon : Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website

SEC FORM 17-C

May 25, 2022

30354

287191423000

DoubleDragon Corporation

Republic of the Philippines

DD Meridian Park Bay Area Brgy 76 Zone10, San Rafael, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Postal Code

1302

(02) 8856 7111

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 2,345,028,600 Preferred 100,000,000 Total Debt (In Millions of Pesos) 47,539.96

Item 9

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DoubleDragon Corporation

DD

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Change of Corporate Address Background/Description of the Disclosure To update DoubleDragon Corporation's Headquarters address to 10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave cor EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Old Business Address 16/F 6750 Bldg. Ayala Avenue, Makati City New Business Address 10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave corner EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City

Telephone Numbers (02) 8856-7111 Fax Numbers (02) 8856-9111 E-mail Address investors@doubledragon.com.ph

Telephone Numbers (02) 8856-7111 Fax Numbers (02) 8856-9111 E-mail Address investors@doubledragon.com.ph

Old Company Website http://www.doubledragon.com.ph New Company Website http://www.doubledragon.com.ph

Effective Date May 25, 2022

Other Relevant Information N/A

Filed on behalf by: Name Jose Roelph Desales Designation Investor Relations Head

Old Contact DetailsNew Contact Details