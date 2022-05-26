Log in
    DD   PHY2105Y1083

DOUBLEDRAGON CORPORATION

(DD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-24
8.050 PHP   +0.37%
04:25aDOUBLEDRAGON : Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website
PU
05/17Double Dragon's Net Income, Revenues Rise in Q1
MT
05/16DoubleDragon Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
DoubleDragon : Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 303543. BIR Tax Identification No. 2871914230004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DoubleDragon Corporation5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Republic of the Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office DD Meridian Park Bay Area Brgy 76 Zone10, San Rafael, Pasay City, Metro Manila, PhilippinesPostal Code13028. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8856 71119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,345,028,600
Preferred 100,000,000
Total Debt (In Millions of Pesos) 47,539.96
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DoubleDragon CorporationDD PSE Disclosure Form 4-6 - Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Change of Corporate Address

Background/Description of the Disclosure

To update DoubleDragon Corporation's Headquarters address to 10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave cor EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Old Business Address 16/F 6750 Bldg. Ayala Avenue, Makati City
New Business Address 10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave corner EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City
Old Contact Details
Telephone Numbers (02) 8856-7111
Fax Numbers (02) 8856-9111
E-mail Address investors@doubledragon.com.ph
New Contact Details
Telephone Numbers (02) 8856-7111
Fax Numbers (02) 8856-9111
E-mail Address investors@doubledragon.com.ph
Old Company Website http://www.doubledragon.com.ph
New Company Website http://www.doubledragon.com.ph
Effective Date May 25, 2022
Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jose Roelph Desales
Designation Investor Relations Head

Disclaimer

DoubleDragon Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
