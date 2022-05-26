DoubleDragon : Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 30354
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 287191423000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DoubleDragon Corporation
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Republic of the Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office DD Meridian Park Bay Area Brgy 76 Zone10, San Rafael, Pasay City, Metro Manila, PhilippinesPostal Code1302
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8856 7111
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
2,345,028,600
|
Preferred
|
100,000,000
|
Total Debt (In Millions of Pesos)
|
47,539.96
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
DoubleDragon CorporationDD
PSE Disclosure Form 4-6 - Change in Corporate Contact Details and/or Website References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Change of Corporate Address
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
To update DoubleDragon Corporation's Headquarters address to 10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave cor EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
|
Old Business Address
|
16/F 6750 Bldg. Ayala Avenue, Makati City
|
New Business Address
|
10th Floor, Tower 1, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Macapagal Ave corner EDSA Ext, Bay Area, Pasay City
Old Contact Details
|
|
Telephone Numbers
|
(02) 8856-7111
|
Fax Numbers
|
(02) 8856-9111
|
E-mail Address
|
investors@doubledragon.com.ph
New Contact Details
|
|
Telephone Numbers
|
(02) 8856-7111
|
Fax Numbers
|
(02) 8856-9111
|
E-mail Address
|
investors@doubledragon.com.ph
|
Effective Date
|
May 25, 2022
|
Other Relevant Information
|
N/A
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jose Roelph Desales
|
Designation
|
Investor Relations Head
