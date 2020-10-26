DoubleLine Income Fund : 2020 DoubleLine Closed-End Funds Estimated Capital Gains

DoubleLine Closed-End Funds 2020

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions

Prepared as of October 23, 2020

Below are the Estimated Capital Gains Distributions for the DoubleLine Closed-End Funds. These are preliminary estimates and are subject to change.

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions Per Share

Ticker Fund Name Short-Term Long-Term Capital Gains Capital Gains Distributions ($) Distributions ($) XDBLX DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund 0.00000 0.00000 XDSLX DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 0.00000 0.00000 XDLYX DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 0.00000 0.00000

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Annual Capital Gain Distribution 12/16/2020 12/17/2020 12/31/2020

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and other expenses must be considered carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and certain other regulatory filings by calling (877)354-6311/(877)DLINE11, or by visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The payout amounts represent estimated capital gains distributions for the tax year 2020. Shareholders of the Funds will receive year-end tax information from the Funds in early 2021, reflecting the distributions paid in 2020.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Please also visit our website for current performance and statistics on each Fund and other product information. The figures shown in the above table are estimates only. These estimates are provided for informational purposes only and are not a guarantee that any Fund will pay any of the estimated capital gains distributions. Please keep in mind that due to recent market fluctuations and potential unseen scenarios, these estimates provided may differ significantly from actual distributions. These figures are not final and do not include tax adjustments. Actual distributions will differ from those presented due to actual realized gains and losses incurred as well as all final tax adjustments. Information is subject to change up to the ex-dividend date, December 16, 2020.

Quasar Distributors, LLC provides filing administration for the DoubleLine Closed End Funds.

The funds are advised by DoubleLine Capital LP.