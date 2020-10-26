Log in
DoubleLine Income Fund : 2020 DoubleLine Closed-End Funds Estimated Capital Gains

10/26/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DoubleLine Closed-End Funds 2020

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions

Prepared as of October 23, 2020

Below are the Estimated Capital Gains Distributions for the DoubleLine Closed-End Funds. These are preliminary estimates and are subject to change.

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions Per Share

Ticker

Fund Name

Short-Term

Long-Term

Capital Gains

Capital Gains

Distributions ($)

Distributions ($)

XDBLX

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

0.00000

0.00000

XDSLX

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

0.00000

0.00000

XDLYX

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

0.00000

0.00000

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Annual Capital Gain Distribution

12/16/2020

12/17/2020

12/31/2020

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and other expenses must be considered carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and certain other regulatory filings by calling (877)354-6311/(877)DLINE11, or by visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The payout amounts represent estimated capital gains distributions for the tax year 2020. Shareholders of the Funds will receive year-end tax information from the Funds in early 2021, reflecting the distributions paid in 2020.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Please also visit our website for current performance and statistics on each Fund and other product information. The figures shown in the above table are estimates only. These estimates are provided for informational purposes only and are not a guarantee that any Fund will pay any of the estimated capital gains distributions. Please keep in mind that due to recent market fluctuations and potential unseen scenarios, these estimates provided may differ significantly from actual distributions. These figures are not final and do not include tax adjustments. Actual distributions will differ from those presented due to actual realized gains and losses incurred as well as all final tax adjustments. Information is subject to change up to the ex-dividend date, December 16, 2020.

Quasar Distributors, LLC provides filing administration for the DoubleLine Closed End Funds.

The funds are advised by DoubleLine Capital LP.

DoubleLine Capital || 333 S. Grand Ave., 18th Floor || Los Angeles, CA 90071 || (213) 633-8200|| doublelinefunds.com

Disclaimer

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:04:04 UTC

Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Robert Redell Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Edward Gundlach Co-Chief Executive Officer & CIO
Susan Nichols CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Henry V. Chase Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raymond B. Woolson Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTIONS FUND-19.23%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.72%5 934
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 428
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.15%2 351
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-26.63%2 265
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.09%1 939
