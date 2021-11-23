DoubleLine Income Fund : Annual Report 9.30.21

DoubleLine®

F U N D S

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the team at DoubleLine, I am pleased to deliver the Annual Report for the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL, the "Fund") for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021. On the following pages, you will find specific information regarding the Fund's operations and holdings. In addition, we discuss the Fund's investment performance and the main drivers of that performance during the reporting period.

If you have any questions regarding the Fund, please don't hesitate to call us at 1 (877) DLINE 11 / 1 (877) 354-6311 or visit our website www.doublelinefunds.com, where our investment management team offers deeper insights and analysis on relevant capital market activity impacting investors today. We value the trust that you have placed with us, and we will continue to strive to offer thoughtful investment solutions to our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Ronald R. Redell, CFA

Chairman of the Board of Trustees

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

November 1, 2021