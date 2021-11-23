Log in
DoubleLine Income Fund : Annual Report 9.30.21

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Annual Report

September 30, 2021

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

NYSE: DSL

DoubleLine || 333 South Grand Avenue, 18th Floor || Los Angeles, CA 90071 || (213) 633-8200

fundinfo@doubleline.com || www.doubleline.com

Table of Contents

Page

Chairman's Letter

4

Financial Markets Highlights

5

Management's Discussion of Fund Performance

7

Standardized Performance Summary

10

Schedule of Investments

11

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

23

Statement of Operations

24

Statements of Changes in Net Assets

25

Statement of Cash Flows

26

Financial Highlights

27

Notes to Financial Statements

28

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

40

Growth of Investments

41

Federal Tax Information

42

Trustee and Officers

43

Additional Information Regarding the Fund

47

Summary of Updated Information Regarding the Fund

49

Portfolio Managers

80

Information About Proxy Voting

80

Information About Portfolio Holdings

80

Householding - Important Notice Regarding Delivery of Shareholder Documents

80

Fund Certification

80

Proxy Results

80

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

81

Privacy Policy

83

Annual Report | September 30, 2021

3

Chairman's Letter

(Unaudited) September 30, 2021

DoubleLine®

F U N D S

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the team at DoubleLine, I am pleased to deliver the Annual Report for the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL, the "Fund") for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021. On the following pages, you will find specific information regarding the Fund's operations and holdings. In addition, we discuss the Fund's investment performance and the main drivers of that performance during the reporting period.

If you have any questions regarding the Fund, please don't hesitate to call us at 1 (877) DLINE 11 / 1 (877) 354-6311 or visit our website www.doublelinefunds.com, where our investment management team offers deeper insights and analysis on relevant capital market activity impacting investors today. We value the trust that you have placed with us, and we will continue to strive to offer thoughtful investment solutions to our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Ronald R. Redell, CFA

Chairman of the Board of Trustees

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

November 1, 2021

  • DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Financial Markets Highlights

  • Emerging Markets Fixed Income

(Unaudited) September 30, 2021

For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified (EMBI GD), which tracks U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging markets (EM) fixed income sovereign debt, returned 4.36%. The J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index Broad Diversified (CEMBI BD), which tracks U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging markets (EM) fixed income corporate debt, returned 6.03%. Spreads tightened by 76 basis points (bps) for the EMBI GD and 103 bps for the CEMBI BD. The outperformance of the CEMBI BD versus the EMBI GD was largely due to the former's shorter duration during a period of rising U.S. Treasury yields. EM high yield credits significantly outperformed their investment grade counterparts in both indexes. Africa was the best-performing region, and Asia was the laggard in both indexes. The past 12-months marked a continuation of the global economic recovery from the shortest recession in U.S. history, February to April 2020. The recession led to significant spread widening, with spreads reaching levels that had not been hit since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, as markets grappled with the impact of a global pandemic and widespread economic shutdowns. However, in the past 12 months, economies gradually re-emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, and EM credits benefited from unprecedented fiscal and monetary response by central banks and governments.

  • Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (Agency RMBS) and Agency Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (Agency CMBS)
    For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) posted negative returns. The Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Index returned negative 0.43%, significantly outperforming the Bloomberg US Government Bond Index but underperforming the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index. Longer-duration assets generally underperformed shorter-duration assets as mid- to long-tenor,risk-free interest rates increased. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with two-year yields up 15 basis points (bps) and 10-year yields up 80 bps. The
    30-year mortgage rate reached a historic low of 2.65% in early January, as measured by the Freddie Mac U.S. Mortgage Market Survey 30-Year Homeowner Commitment National Index. However as risk-free interest rates increased during the first quarter of 2021, mortgage rates also marked a steady climb. Mortgage rates went on to hit 3.18% in April but soon after began a downward trajectory until the last week of September, when they spiked to 3.01%. Over the year, loan originators increased capacity due to the high number of refinance applications and home purchases resulting in elevated Conditional Prepayment Rate (CPR) speeds, which peaked in March and again in April. Ginnie Mae II CPR speeds reached their highest point in March, primarily driven by a spike in banks and nonbanks buying out loans delinquent 90 days or longer. Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS spreads held in across the year and remained near all-time tights. Duration within the MBS sector noticeably lengthened over the 12-month period, with the duration of the Bloomberg US MBS Index growing from 2.12 years to 4.62 years. Gross issuance for Agency RMBS over the 12-month period reached $3.7 trillion; gross issuance for Agency CMBS reached roughly $196 billion. While the Federal Reserve ended the regular purchase of Agency CMBS in late March, the Fed continued to support Agency mortgages, and as of the end of September, it had purchased nearly $2.5 trillion in bonds. However, the Fed made an announcement at September's Federal Open Market Committee meeting that a tapering of asset purchases might soon be warranted. Chair Jerome H. Powell noted that there was unanimous support for tapering to be completed by mid-2022, which is a much faster timeline than that of the prior quantitative easing purchase program.
  • Non-AgencyResidential Mortgage-Backed Securities (Non-Agency RMBS)
    For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (non-Agency RMBS) rallied as home price appreciation accelerated. The sector experienced $35.1 billion in deal redemption volume, the largest in recent years. The sector continued to benefit from solid fundamentals as 70% to 85% of COVID-19-era-affected loans either prepaid or became current - partially attributable to forbearance assistance programs and rising home prices. Home prices hit their all-timeyear-over- year high of 19.9% in July, the most recent month for which data was available as measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller20-City Composite Home Price NSA Index. Home price appreciation benefited throughout the year from historically tight housing inventory. In June, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced changes to expand its loan modification terms for all borrowers (regardless of their loan-to-value (LTV) ratio) impacted by COVID-19 hardship. Prior to this revision, only borrowers with a combined LTV ratio greater than or equal to 80% were eligible for a possible interest rate reduction. As credit performance currently stands, loan modifications have remained muted, with the most popular option being term extension over interest rate reduction.
  • Non-AgencyCommercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (Non-Agency CMBS)
    For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, $116.6 billion of new-issuenon-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (non-Agency CMBS) priced, compared to $87.2 billion in the previous 12-month period. While new issuance marked a material decline

Annual Report | September 30, 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
