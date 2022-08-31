Log in
    DBL   US2586231076

DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC CREDIT FUND

(DBL)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:45 2022-08-31 pm EDT
15.62 USD   +0.64%
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund : 19a-1 Notice DBL August 2022

08/31/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on August 31, 2022. The amounts and sources of distributions reported below are only estimates on a tax basis. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date:

Ticker

Fund Name

CUSIP

August 31, 2022

DBL

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

258623107

Current

% of Current

Cumulative

% of the

Distribution

Distribution

Distributions

Cumulative

for

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year

the Fiscal Year

to Date

to Date

(10/1/2021 -

(10/1/2021 -

8/31/2022)

8/31/2022)

Estimated Net Investment

$0.077

70%

$1.065

84%

Income

Prior Year Undistributed Net

$0.000

0%

$0.104

8%

Investment Income

Estimated Return of Capital

$0.033

30%

$0.095

8%

Total (per common share)

$0.110

100%

$1.264

100%

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Information Line at 1-800-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.

Disclaimer

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
