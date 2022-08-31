Log in
    DLY   US25862D1054

DOUBLELINE YIELD OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(DLY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
14.79 USD   -0.14%
01:41pDOUBLELINE YIELD OPPORTUNITIES FUND : 19a-1 Notice DLY August 2022
PU
08/01DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares August 2022 Distribution
PR
08/01DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Distribution for the Month of August 2022, Payable on August 31, 2022
CI
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund : 19a-1 Notice DLY August 2022

08/31/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on August 31, 2022. The amounts and sources of distributions reported below are only estimates on a tax basis. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date:

Ticker

Fund Name

CUSIP

August 31, 2022

DLY

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

25862D105

Current

% of Current

Cumulative

% of the

Distribution

Distribution

Distributions

Cumulative

for

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year

the Fiscal Year

to Date

to Date

(10/1/2021 -

(10/1/2021 -

8/31/2022)

8/31/2022)

Estimated Net Investment

$0.1055

90%

$1.1906

93%

Income

Prior Year Undistributed Net

$0.0000

0%

$(0.0009)

(0)%

Investment Income

Estimated Return of Capital

$0.0112

10%

$0.0940

7%

Total (per common share)

$0.1167

100%

$1.2837

100%

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Information Line at 1-800-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.

Disclaimer

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
