DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund : 19a-1 Notice DLY June 2022

Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on June 30, 2022. The amounts and sources of distributions reported below are only estimates on a tax basis. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date: Ticker Fund Name CUSIP June 30, 2022 DLY DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 25862D105 Current % of Current Cumulative % of the Distribution Distribution Distributions Cumulative for Distributions for the Fiscal Year the Fiscal Year to Date to Date (10/1/2021 - (10/1/2021 - 6/30/2022) 6/30/2022) Estimated Net Investment $0.1085 93% $1.0057 96% Income Prior Year Undistributed Net $0.0000 0% $(0.0009) (0)% Investment Income Estimated Return of Capital $0.0082 7% $0.0455 4% Total (per common share) $0.1167 100% $1.0503 100%

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Information Line at 1-800-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.