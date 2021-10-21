Log in
    DLY   US25862D1054

DOUBLELINE YIELD OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(DLY)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund : 2021 Closed End Funds Estimated Capital Gains Distributions

10/21/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
DoubleLine Closed-End Funds 2021

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions

Prepared as of October 6, 2021

Below are the Estimated Capital Gains Distributions for the DoubleLine Closed-End Funds. These are preliminary estimates and are subject to change.

Estimated Capital Gains Distributions Per Share

Ticker

Fund Name

Short-Term

Long-Term

Capital Gains

Capital Gains

Distributions ($)

Distributions ($)

XDBLX

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

0.00000

0.00000

XDSLX

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

0.00000

0.00000

XDLYX

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

0.00000

0.00000

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Annual Capital Gain Distribution

12/15/2021

12/16/2021

12/30/2021

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and other expenses must be considered carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and certain other regulatory filings by calling (877)354-6311/(877)DLINE11, or by visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The payout amounts represent estimated capital gains distributions for the tax year 2021. Shareholders of the Funds will receive year-end tax information from the Funds in early 2022, reflecting the distributions paid in 2021.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Please also visit our website for current performance and statistics on each Fund and other product information. The figures shown in the above table are estimates only. These estimates are provided for informational purposes only and are not a guarantee that any Fund will pay any of the estimated capital gains distributions. Please keep in mind that due to recent market fluctuations and potential unseen scenarios, these estimates provided may differ significantly from actual distributions. These figures are not final and do not include tax adjustments. Actual distributions will differ from those presented due to actual realized gains and losses incurred as well as all final tax adjustments. Information is subject to change up to the ex-dividend date, December 15, 2021.

Quasar Distributors, LLC provides filing administration for the DoubleLine Closed End Funds.

The funds are advised by DoubleLine Capital LP.

DoubleLine Capital || 333 S. Grand Ave., 18th Floor || Los Angeles, CA 90071 || (213) 633-8200|| doublelinefunds.com

Disclaimer

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
