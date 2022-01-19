Log in
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
DoubleVerify Announces Departure of COO Later This Year

01/19/2022
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) (“DoubleVerify”) announced today that the company’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), Matt McLaughlin, plans to step down in the summer of 2022. McLaughlin joined DoubleVerify in 2011 as COO and has been a key member of the leadership team, most recently overseeing product development and technology.

McLaughlin will continue in his role as COO and lead his current areas of responsibility through end of the first fiscal quarter, and he will then serve in a special advisory capacity to the company through July 1, 2022, managing to certain product development milestones and ensuring a smooth transition.

“Matt has been a valued leader at DoubleVerify for over a decade and integral to the success of the company. Matt is ready for the next stage of his personal endeavors and professional career, and everyone at DV is grateful for his contributions in building the initial foundation of our business and inspiring our legacy of innovation,” said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleVerify. “We continue to be laser focused on our mission to create stronger, safer, more secure digital transactions that drive optimal outcomes for global advertisers”

“It has been my privilege to help DoubleVerify grow into the global leader in digital media quality and performance over the last decade,” said McLaughlin. “Deciding to start a new phase in life was very difficult, but the strength and depth of the team we have built at DV makes me confident the company is well positioned to deliver continued innovations and expanded value to our digital media customers.”

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 328 M - -
Net income 2021 18,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 209x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 863 M 3 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 633
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Average target price 39,88 $
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Matthew McLaughlin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.-26.80%3 863
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.01%2 272 290
SEA LIMITED-23.79%95 799
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.99%74 216
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.29%67 626
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.93%48 100