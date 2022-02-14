DoubleVerify : Havas Media Group (HMG) Becomes First Australian Agency to Activate DoubleVerify's DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement Across Client Campaigns

Havas Media Group (HMG) Becomes First Australian Agency to Activate DoubleVerify's DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement Across Client Campaigns

SYDNEY, NEW YORK - 15th February 2022 - DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Havas Media Group has become the first media agency in Australia to activate DV's Authentic Ad™ metric as the default measurement currency across client campaigns*. This initiative is designed to maximise the cross-channel digital investments of the brands Havas serves and drive superior campaign outcomes.

"We've taken the unprecedented step to deploy DoubleVerify's measurement solution as standard to protect our client's investments, and also improve the media experience by actively driving media quality and effectiveness," said Kevin Fernandes, Head of Data Solutions & AdTech at Havas Media Group. "We've already been able to use insights from DoubleVerify to make fundamental shifts to campaign variables, such as formats and publishers - which has significantly increased campaign outcomes."

The DV Authentic Ad™ is a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that ensures an ad is fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-safe environment, within the intended geography. DV was the first company accredited to measure and de-duplicate ad quality in this manner. It gives advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investments and creates actionable insights to drive performance optimisation.

"DoubleVerify is thrilled to build this partnership," said Sophia Warren, Client Strategy Director ANZ at DoubleVerify. "Havas Media Group's clients will be protected from wasted investments and unsuitable content, while the agency will be able to optimise media spend using our campaign insights. Effective optimisation of media is critical to address increased media fragmentation and a decline in consumer trust, resulting from concerns around data privacy, fake news, and high-profile brand suitability incidents."

In order to support the activation of DV Authentic Ad™ as standard practice across the agency, the digital teams at Havas Media Group Australia are currently enrolled in DV University (DVU) with the aim of achieving agency-wide certification by the end of Q1 2022. DVU is a self-guided online training and certification platform which includes standard onboarding training of the DV Advertiser's Suite. This will empower the teams in Havas Media Group to leverage DV's actionable insights to effectively achieve their digital campaign objectives.

*Havas Media Group will implement DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement across every client, every campaign, and every channel by default, though clients may opt-out, if desired.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments - globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.