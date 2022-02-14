Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DoubleVerify : Havas Media Group (HMG) Becomes First Australian Agency to Activate DoubleVerify's DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement Across Client Campaigns

02/14/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Havas Media Group (HMG) Becomes First Australian Agency to Activate DoubleVerify's DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement Across Client Campaigns

SYDNEY, NEW YORK - 15th February 2022 - DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Havas Media Group has become the first media agency in Australia to activate DV's Authentic Ad™ metric as the default measurement currency across client campaigns*. This initiative is designed to maximise the cross-channel digital investments of the brands Havas serves and drive superior campaign outcomes.

"We've taken the unprecedented step to deploy DoubleVerify's measurement solution as standard to protect our client's investments, and also improve the media experience by actively driving media quality and effectiveness," said Kevin Fernandes, Head of Data Solutions & AdTech at Havas Media Group. "We've already been able to use insights from DoubleVerify to make fundamental shifts to campaign variables, such as formats and publishers - which has significantly increased campaign outcomes."

The DV Authentic Ad™ is a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that ensures an ad is fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-safe environment, within the intended geography. DV was the first company accredited to measure and de-duplicate ad quality in this manner. It gives advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investments and creates actionable insights to drive performance optimisation.

"DoubleVerify is thrilled to build this partnership," said Sophia Warren, Client Strategy Director ANZ at DoubleVerify. "Havas Media Group's clients will be protected from wasted investments and unsuitable content, while the agency will be able to optimise media spend using our campaign insights. Effective optimisation of media is critical to address increased media fragmentation and a decline in consumer trust, resulting from concerns around data privacy, fake news, and high-profile brand suitability incidents."

In order to support the activation of DV Authentic Ad™ as standard practice across the agency, the digital teams at Havas Media Group Australia are currently enrolled in DV University (DVU) with the aim of achieving agency-wide certification by the end of Q1 2022. DVU is a self-guided online training and certification platform which includes standard onboarding training of the DV Advertiser's Suite. This will empower the teams in Havas Media Group to leverage DV's actionable insights to effectively achieve their digital campaign objectives.

*Havas Media Group will implement DV Authentic Ad™ Measurement across every client, every campaign, and every channel by default, though clients may opt-out, if desired.

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments - globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Share

Disclaimer

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 20:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
03:03pDOUBLEVERIFY : Havas Media Group (HMG) Becomes First Australian Agency to Activate DoubleV..
PU
02/07DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8..
BU
02/03CTV Fraud Schemes Like MultiTerra and SneakyTerra Could Cost CTV Publishers Over $144M ..
BU
02/02DoubleVerify To Address Continued Viewability Challenges in CTV With First-to-Market Fu..
BU
02/02DoubleVerify To Address Continued Viewability Challenges in CTV With First-to-Market Fu..
CI
02/01DoubleVerify Announces Partnership With Media24
BU
01/31Stifel Starts DoubleVerify Holdings at Buy With $29 Price Target
MT
01/21Needham Adjusts DoubleVerify Holdings' Price Target to $30 from $41, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
01/19DoubleVerify COO Matt McLaughlin to Step Down
MT
01/19DOUBLEVERIFY : ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF COO LATER THIS YEAR - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 328 M - -
Net income 2021 18,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 233x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 291 M 4 291 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 633
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,06 $
Average target price 37,22 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Matthew McLaughlin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.-18.69%4 291
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.27%2 211 875
SEA LIMITED-29.25%88 944
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.61%81 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.17%61 306
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 309