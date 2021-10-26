Log in
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

DoubleVerify Powers Media Quality Across Major CTV Providers in Australia and New Zealand

10/26/2021 | 11:36am EDT
DoubleVerify Powers Media Quality Across Major CTV Providers in Australia and New Zealand
DoubleVerify's Video OmniTag is the first to be accepted by Foxtel and Television New Zealand for their CTV inventory, extending its reach across major ANZ broadcasters

NEW YORK, SYDNEY - October 27, 2021 - DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it is the first to partner with major broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand to offer quality measurement of their CTV advertising inventory.

After successful deployment and testing of DV's Video OmniTag, Foxtel, Television New Zealand and several other major broadcasters can now provide advertisers with access to DV's suite of quality measurement solutions, improving transparency and accountability of their client's CTV investments.

Chris Oxley, National Head of Digital Sales, Foxtel Media said "We have worked closely with DoubleVerify to deploy the DV Video Omnitag on the Foxtel platform because we believe that advertisers want to access high-quality CTV ad inventory. CTV is booming as audiences continue to move between linear to appointment TV to streaming platforms and the ability to measure media performance in the on-demand streaming world is critical for marketers".

Authenticating and protecting the CTV environment has long been an industry goal. The DV Video OmniTag enables advertisers to measure and report on fraud, brand suitability, and metrics such as "fully on screen" and "quartile completion" within the CTV environment. These are key metrics advertisers look for when gauging the efficacy of their media campaigns.

Advertisers in Australia can gain more transparency and measurement support
Based on DV data, within the video advertising market, CTV was the fastest growing device in Australia in 2020 YoY and verified impressions more than quadrupled compared with 2019. Since 2021, more than a fifth of all verified video ads in Australia have been delivered to a CTV device. DV's technology will equip media buyers with tools that enable better transparency and accurate CTV advertising measurement data.

Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ, DoubleVerify commented "We can now look at the real impact that an ad is having and enable advertisers to get true insight into brand advertising on CTV platforms. Our mission is to provide the best ad analytics and digital media measurement in the market, whether it be CTV, desktop, social, mobile app, and video, and the acceptance of DV Video OmniTag with leading TV networks in Australia and New Zealand is part of that plan. We aim to provide accurate real-time measurement for advertisers and media owners and create a trusted marketplace for advertisers to invest."

The technology enables broadcasters to provide advertisers with an authenticated, high quality CTV environment for streaming media ad buys.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments - globally.

Disclaimer

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Consensus
