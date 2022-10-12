Advanced search
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
26.72 USD   -2.27%
07:02aDoubleVerify Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management
BU
10/07Insider Sell: Doubleverify Holdings
MT
10/05Insider Sell: Doubleverify Holdings
MT
DoubleVerify Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

10/12/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Certification recognizes DV’s commitment to information security, trust, and transparency

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System. ISO 27001 is the most widely recognized international standard for information security management and is a testament to DV’s continued commitment to creating a culture of trust and excellence for the benefit of our clients and partners.

ISO 27001 is a framework of requirements and standards developed by ISO (International Organization for Standardization), the world’s largest developer and publisher of International Standards. The ISO 27001:2013 framework specifies requirements for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system to help organizations protect their information in a systematic way, including all legal, physical, and technical controls involved in an organization’s information risk management processes.

"This certification exemplifies DoubleVerify's commitment to protecting the data and the interests of our clients, partners, employees, and shareholders,” said Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at DoubleVerify. “To achieve this certification, we went through a stringent audit process, demonstrating a robust set of controls that validate the security of our systems, data, services, and operations. The fact that we were certified on our first attempt confirms our consistent dedication to information security.”

To achieve the certification, DV’s security controls, operations and procedures were analyzed and validated by an independent audit firm to demonstrate an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting systems and data.

The ISO 27001 certification is the latest addition to the robust list of industry certifications and accreditations DV has earned that demonstrate its commitment to independent third-party review of its solutions and practices. DV has also completed its third-annual SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II report on controls relevant to security, availability and processing integrity as well as annual privacy focused audits, including TrustArc’s International Privacy Verification (IPV) and its APEC CBPR and APEC PRP certifications.

“Trust is the foundation of DoubleVerify’s customer and partner relationships, and a core value of our business,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to offering the highest standards of information security, protection, and confidentiality for our customers and partners, and underscores the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our offerings.”

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@DoubleVerify.com.

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 449 M - -
Net income 2022 43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 394 M 4 394 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
EV / Sales 2023 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Laura B. Desmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.-19.71%4 394
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.84%1 681 083
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.54%52 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.31%43 245
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.74%42 408
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.56%40 544