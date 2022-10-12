DoubleVerify Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

Certification recognizes DV’s commitment to information security, trust, and transparency

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System. ISO 27001 is the most widely recognized international standard for information security management and is a testament to DV’s continued commitment to creating a culture of trust and excellence for the benefit of our clients and partners.

ISO 27001 is a framework of requirements and standards developed by ISO (International Organization for Standardization), the world’s largest developer and publisher of International Standards. The ISO 27001:2013 framework specifies requirements for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system to help organizations protect their information in a systematic way, including all legal, physical, and technical controls involved in an organization’s information risk management processes.

"This certification exemplifies DoubleVerify's commitment to protecting the data and the interests of our clients, partners, employees, and shareholders,” said Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at DoubleVerify. “To achieve this certification, we went through a stringent audit process, demonstrating a robust set of controls that validate the security of our systems, data, services, and operations. The fact that we were certified on our first attempt confirms our consistent dedication to information security.”

To achieve the certification, DV’s security controls, operations and procedures were analyzed and validated by an independent audit firm to demonstrate an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting systems and data.

The ISO 27001 certification is the latest addition to the robust list of industry certifications and accreditations DV has earned that demonstrate its commitment to independent third-party review of its solutions and practices. DV has also completed its third-annual SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II report on controls relevant to security, availability and processing integrity as well as annual privacy focused audits, including TrustArc’s International Privacy Verification (IPV) and its APEC CBPR and APEC PRP certifications.

“Trust is the foundation of DoubleVerify’s customer and partner relationships, and a core value of our business,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to offering the highest standards of information security, protection, and confidentiality for our customers and partners, and underscores the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our offerings.”

