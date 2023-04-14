Advanced search
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
  Report
2023-04-14
30.60 USD   -0.47%
10:00aDoubleVerify to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
BU
04/13Insider Sell: Doubleverify Holdings
MT
04/12Piper Sandler Initiates DoubleVerify at Overweight With $35 Price Target
MT
DoubleVerify to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

04/14/2023 | 10:00am EDT
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 5:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

DoubleVerify First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 557 M - -
Net income 2023 55,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 95,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 089 M 5 089 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,51x
EV / Sales 2024 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Laura B. Desmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.39.98%5 089
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.86%2 157 512
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.35.09%59 289
SYNOPSYS INC.19.50%58 112
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.91%54 968
SEA LIMITED61.39%47 591
