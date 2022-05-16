Log in
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

05/16 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.75 USD   -6.07%
07:03aDOUBLEVERIFY GLOBAL INSIGHTS REPORT : As Ad Dollars Move to Connected TV, Fraud Schemes Spike 70% Globally
BU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/12BMO Capital Adjusts DoubleVerify Holdings Price Target to $30 From $34, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
DoubleVerify to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

05/16/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CEO Mark Zagorski and CFO Nicola Allais will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 11am ET. In addition, management will host in person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the day.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 443 M - -
Net income 2022 42,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 88,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 612 M 3 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 97,7%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,09 $
Average target price 30,90 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Laura B. Desmond Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.-33.62%3 612
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.36%1 952 925
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.16%51 985
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.46%48 022
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.10%42 254
SEA LIMITED-66.30%42 204