  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08:47 2023-05-10 pm EDT
27.78 USD   +2.70%
Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) on Behalf of Investors
BU
DoubleVerify Launches Programmatic Pre-Bid Attention Optimization Segments To Maximize Campaign Performance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/10/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (“DoubleVerify” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DoubleVerify is the subject of a report released by Spruce Point Capital Management on May 2, 2023. The report alleges that the Company engaged in deceptive and manipulative financial reporting for its international business. Based on this news, shares of DoubleVerify dropped by 5.8% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 557 M - -
Net income 2023 55,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 84,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 495 M 4 495 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,44x
EV / Sales 2024 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,05 $
Average target price 34,46 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Laura B. Desmond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.23.18%4 495
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
