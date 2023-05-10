Advanced search
    DV   US25862V1052

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.

(DV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
27.89 USD   +3.11%
05:13pDoubleverify : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:58pDoubleVerify Holdings' Q1 EPS, Revenue Gain; Guidance Issued
MT
04:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Transcript : DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Greetings. Welcome to DoubleVerify's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 557 M - -
Net income 2023 55,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 87,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 634 M 4 634 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,69x
EV / Sales 2024 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,89 $
Average target price 34,46 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Zagorski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Allais Chief Financial Officer
R. Davis Noell Chairman
Nisim Tal Chief Technology Officer
Laura B. Desmond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.23.18%4 495
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
