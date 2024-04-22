With this certification, TrustArc affirms that DoubleVerify’s AI governance aligns with principles of accountability, fairness and transparency

DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it is the inaugural recipient of TrustArc’s TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification, demonstrating industry-leading commitment to AI governance.

TrustArc’s Responsible AI Certification assesses and, where eligible, certifies the practices of organizations that develop and deploy AI systems against the Assessment Criteria, which verifies a company’s rigorous commitment to developing and deploying responsible AI.

"Developing powerful AI comes with a duty to manage its implications and impact,” said Jack Smith, Chief Innovation Officer of DoubleVerify. “Partnering with TrustArc proves our commitment and dedication to meet the highest standards in privacy and fairness for everyone who uses our products and solutions. We’re honored to be the first to earn this certification in Responsible AI.”

Organizations that complete the Responsible AI Certification must meet TRUSTe's Responsible AI Certification Assessment Criteria, which ensure AI is: valid and reliable, explainable and interpretable, accountable and transparent, privacy-enhanced, fair, safe and secure and resilient.

“This is a transformative era where the possibilities of AI are growing at an astounding rate,” said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc. “As the first company to achieve our Responsible AI Certification, DoubleVerify shows its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and creating a future where ethical responsibility is central to technological advancement.”

For more information about DoubleVerify’s AI capabilities, please visit www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence coupled with complete platform automation that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com.

