DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual only format.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2024 will be able to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform. To access the online platform, such stockholders may visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DV2024 and log in with their control number.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

