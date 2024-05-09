DoubleVerify Bolsters APAC Leadership Team, Deepening its Market Footprint and Setting the Stage for AI-Powered Technology Growth in the Region

Singapore - May 9 2024 - DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a robust lineup of strategic leadership appointments in the APAC region. These appointments will also kick off DV's entry into two new markets - Hong Kong and Thailand.

"The digital advertising landscape in APAC is dynamic and growing," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "The unique needs of our customers in the APAC region require a leadership team with significant market insight and expertise. This new team will drive enduring growth in APAC and will help us advance our mission of making the internet stronger, safer, and more secure."

Conrad Tallariti, previously Regional Vice President of Sales, will assume the role of Managing Director for Asia Pacific. With nearly two decades of experience in programmatic sales and marketing, Tallariti will spearhead operations across the APAC region, driving growth and business momentum. Having held leadership roles in the APAC and EMEA regions, Tallariti has worked with some of the world's leading businesses.

Following DoubleVerify's acquisition of Scibids AI, a global leader in dynamic AI activation, Rahul Vasudev will be stepping into the role of Regional Vice President for APAC, with a focus on Scibids go-to-market. Vasudev, who has been instrumental in overseeing commercial efforts for Scibids in APAC, will continue to leverage his expertise to expand the influence of AI-powered ad technology across the region.

Marty Buragay joins as Global Director, Global Client and Agency Partnerships, APAC, to enhance DV's work with global brands across the region. Bringing over a decade of specialized experience in solutions strategy and management, Buragaya's previous organizations include Uber, Meta, and Diageo.

As Sales Director for Thailand, Jantra Khonrangde (Joy) will accelerate momentum and strengthen DV's in-market presence. A seasoned digital marketing strategist who contributed to the growth of companies like Innity, Khonrangde will accelerate DV's expansion in Thailand, leveraging her strong capabilities to develop lasting partnerships.

Junny Yiu, as Senior Business Director, North Asia, will be responsible for expanding and solidifying DV's business in key North Asia Markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. In a digital advertising career spanning over a decade, Junny has developed proficiency in a diverse range of digital advertising verticals, from Search Engine Marketing to Programmatic Advertising. She previously drove SSP adoption at Hivestack and also counts Verizon and Yahoo as earlier associations.

