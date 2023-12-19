Official DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC. press release

DV shares key industry attention trends across global regions and industry verticals, with Media & Sports, Health & Pharma, and Education verticals garnering the highest attention benchmarks.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has published a quarterly benchmark report that includes global media quality and performance data. The report highlights attention levels across global regions and industry verticals using DV’s Attention Index, which offers rich insights into how effectively ads capture viewer attention and engagement. Of note, the top three performing verticals in attention were Media & Sports, Health & Pharma, and Education, while the bottom three performers included Travel, Financial Services, and Telecom.

The global attention benchmarks were produced by the DV Attention Lab™ – a multidisciplinary team consisting of data scientists, product experts and marketing analysts focused on providing advertisers with sophisticated, attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance.

"Our latest findings from the DV Attention Lab™ highlight the dynamic landscape of attention across various industries and regions,” said Daniel Slotwiner, Senior Vice President of Attention, DoubleVerify. “These insights are critical in helping brands better contextualize their ad campaign performance, and implement stronger optimization strategies.”

DV’s Attention Index is based on 50+ data points that are calculated in real time, and is based on tens of billions of impressions measured per month – benchmarked against an average score of 100 over a 28-day rolling window. An index of 125, for example, indicates the performance of that index is 25% better than the benchmark score.

The report highlights the difference in average performance across industries, driven by varied media strategies and tactics. Q3 data revealed that Media & Sports, Health & Pharma, and Education are the top 3 performing industries, with average attention levels of 117, 113, and 108 respectively. These top performers tend to utilize engaging and timely content. For example, Media & Sports ad campaigns often contain exciting visuals, live-action content, and updates about ongoing or upcoming events, leading to higher engagement.

It is important for advertisers to be able to compare their campaign attention levels within their own competitive set to better contextualize their performance. For example, a Telecom campaign with an attention index of 85 would still be outperforming the Telecom industry average by 13%, despite being lower than the DV-wide average.

Attention trends also vary significantly by region, influenced by diverse inventory buying strategies. In APAC, for instance, media investments predominantly target in-app inventory, leveraging the region's historically strong video performance. This focus results in above-average attention for ads on mobile apps. Conversely, in LATAM, ad performance is generally lower. Over half of the region’s display ad creatives were small format and purchased programmatically. Without optimization, this can result in lower attention metrics.

“These findings demonstrate that it is not just one factor driving attention – it is the combination of device, environment, message, creative and more, that influence whether consumers pay attention to ads,” said Slotwiner. “That is why measuring and refining campaigns based on all of these factors can help make a real difference in performance.”

The DV Attention Lab™ launched in October of 2022 and supports DV Authentic AttentionⓇ, a performance solution that analyzes over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device – in real-time. For exposure, DV Authentic AttentionⓇ evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV Authentic AttentionⓇ analyzes key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

