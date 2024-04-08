DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What: DoubleVerify First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987 International: +1 (215) 268-9878 Webcast: https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408841091/en/