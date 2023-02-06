Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Doubleview Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBG   CA25862T1003

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

(DBG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:07:21 2023-02-06 pm EST
0.5100 CAD   +20.00%
05:40pDoubleview Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat Deposit Flotation Tailings - Potentially the First Major Source of Scandium in N. America
NE
04:59pDoubleview Gold : Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat Deposit Flotation Tailings – Potentially the First Major Source of Scandium in N. America
PU
02:51pIIROC Trading Halt - DBG
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doubleview Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat Deposit Flotation Tailings - Potentially the First Major Source of Scandium in N. America

02/06/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce that its first attempt at recovering scandium in a sequential purification process has recovered 56% (fifty six percent) of scandium in tailings from its Hat Copper, Gold, Cobalt property. Scandium was recovered as a phosphate precipitate by treating flotation tailings extraction solution from metallurgical test work on Hat mineralization. The Hat property is located in the Golden Triangle region of Atlin Mining District, Northern British Columbia.

Scandium phosphate is a high value product that currently trades for approximately $35 per 1 gram lot, in comparison to gold which currently trades at approximately $60 per gram.

Earlier scandium extraction test work aimed at the recovery of scandium from Hat deposit flotation tailings demonstrated that it was possible to extract 90% of scandium to solution by employing a sulphate leach at elevated temperatures.

Test work has now moved into the scandium recovery-optimization phase, with sequential purification for the removal of iron and aluminium followed by precipitation of scandium as a phosphate product. Although 56% (fifty six percent) of scandium was recovered to a phosphate precipitate at the first attempt, test work to improve recovery and purity is continuing, including sequential purification, precipitate washing, phosphate purity, and recovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_002full.jpg

Cu Rougher 1st flotation stage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_003full.jpg

Bulk Cu-Co, 2nd Cleaner Flotation Stage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_004full.jpg

Precipitate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/153834_c2ed4566a45afae2_004full.jpg

President and CEO Farshad Shirvani stated, "The discovery of a deposit with potential deliverables of scandium, cobalt, copper, and gold by Doubleview is a significant achievement for the company, its shareholders, and North America as a whole. Of particular significance is the potential for scandium, as the USA imports 100% of its scandium consumption. This landmark discovery has the potential to expand the use of scandium in a variety of applications, one of which is its ability to enhance the energy capacity, stability, and safety of nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries commonly used in electric vehicles and consumer electronics."

Mr. Shirvani further stated, "The integration of Scandium into aluminum alloys can lead to a stronger and lighter material than steel, which is essential for the automobile and aerospace industries. As the demand for energy-efficient vehicles continues to grow, the use of scandium aluminium alloy, with high percentages of scandium, provides a solution to the challenge of heavy energy consumption and limited infrastructure capacity. The shift towards ever lighter materials will require adoption by global industry of new techniques and materials."

Mr. Shirvani concluded by highlighting, "The discovery of this deposit has the potential to revolutionize various industries and provides a new opportunity for the use of scandium. This discovery has the potential to create a significant impact on the industry."

Further metallurgical testing for Scandium phosphate optimization and purification continues and updates will be provided as they become available.

Please see the assay table of the reported holes on the Company's website at:

https://www.doubleview.ca/scandium-2022-04-26-news/

Qualified Persons:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSXV: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153834


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.
05:40pDoubleview Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat De..
NE
04:59pDoubleview Gold : Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Ha..
PU
02:51pIIROC Trading Halt - DBG
AQ
08:33aDoubleview Announces Director Change
AQ
02/03Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Resignation of Mr. Charles Hugh Maddin from the Board o..
CI
01/30Doubleview Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
01/04Doubleview Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advisory Services
NE
2022Doubleview Closes Final Tranche of Financing
AQ
2022Doubleview Gold Completes Final Tranche of Financing
MT
2022Doubleview Gold Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.51505 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,39 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2022 3,18 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,1 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Doubleview Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Farshad Shirvani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kris Newell Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Hutchinson Rees Lead Independent Director
Charles Hugh Maddin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.11.84%57
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.00%168 968
RIO TINTO PLC5.69%124 306
GLENCORE PLC0.38%85 516
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.52%50 148
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)11.28%47 092