Doubleview Gold : Financial Statements for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Doubleview Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise:  the statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022 and 2021;

 the statements of comprehensive loss for the years then ended;  the statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;  the statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

 the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $2,392,280 during the year ended February 28, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company has a deficit of $9,152,827. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.