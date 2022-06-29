Log in
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

2022-06-29
0.2650 CAD    0.00%
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis for year ended February, 2022
PU
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD : Financial Statements for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
PU
Doubleview Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
Doubleview Gold : Financial Statements for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

06/29/2022
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. (An Exploration Company)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Doubleview Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise:  the statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022 and 2021;

 the statements of comprehensive loss for the years then ended;  the statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;  the statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

 the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $2,392,280 during the year ended February 28, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company has a deficit of $9,152,827. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Hervé Leong-Chung.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

June 28, 2022

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

$

3,177,274

$

2,927,904

Prepaid expenses and deposits

10,000

-

Amounts receivable (Notes 4 and 9)

69,064

139,953

Total current assets

3,256,338

3,067,857

Non-current

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 10) Reclamation bond (Note 10)

Equipment (Note 6)

Total non-current assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 and 9) Flow through share liability (Note 14)

Total current liabilities

Non-current

9,779,616 6,848,050

101,750 101,750

1,3581,314

9,882,724 6,951,114

$ 13,139,062 $ 10,018,971

$

225,956

$

240,974

  • 300,004
    225,956 540,978

Restoration obligation (Note 11)

76,979

76,979

Deferred income tax liability (Note 14)

264,882

-

Total liabilities

567,817

617,957

EQUITY

Share Capital (Note 8)

17,232,090

13,503,401

Reserves (Note 8)

4,491,982

2,658,160

Deficit

(9,152,827)

(6,760,547)

12,571,245

9,401,014

Total liabilities and equity

$

13,139,062

$

10,018,971

Approved and authorized by the Board on June 28, 2022:

"Farshad Shirvani"

Director

"Andrew Rees"

Director

Farshad Shirvani

Andrew Rees

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Doubleview Capital Corp. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
