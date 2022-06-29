Doubleview Gold : Management's Discussion and Analysis for year ended February, 2022 06/29/2022 | 03:42pm EDT Send by mail :

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. (formerly "Doubleview Capital Corp.") FORM 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of Doubleview Gold Corp. (formerly "Doubleview Capital Corp". (the "Company")) for the year ended February 28, 2022, and the related notes thereto. The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Date This Management Discussion and Analysis is dated June 28, 2022 and is in respect of the year ended February 28, 2022. Forward-Looking Statements This Management Discussion and Analysis contains "forward-looking statements" which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, cave-ins,pit-wall failures, flooding, rock bursts and other acts of God or unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. See "Risk Factors". Forward looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the determination of mineral reserves or resources, if any, the results of exploration and drilling activities, the availability and final receipt of required approvals, licenses and permits, that sufficient working capital is available to complete proposed exploration and drilling activities, that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed time frames, the equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen break downs, that no labour shortages or delays are incurred and that no unusual geological or technical problems occur. While the Company considers these assumptions may be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties discussed above. The Company intends to discuss in its quarterly and annual reports any events and circumstances that occurred during the period to which such document relates that are reasonably likely to cause actual events or circumstances to differ materially from those disclosed in this Management Discussion and Analysis. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. 1 Qualified Person Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved all technical information in this Management Discussion and Analysis. Mr. Ostensoe is not independent as he is a shareholder of the Company and an Optionor of the Company's Red Spring Property. Company Overview Doubleview Capital Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in British Columbia on January 18, 2008 and changed its name to Doubleview Gold Corp. on May 8, 2020. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Hat Property and the Mount Milligan North Property as well as a 90% interest in the Red Springs Project. See "Overall Performance". To date, the Company has not been able to identify a known body of commercial grade minerals on any of its mineral properties. The ability of the Company to realize the costs it has incurred to date on these properties is dependent on the Company being able to identify a commercial mineral body, to finance its development costs and to resolve any environmental, regulatory or other constraints which may hinder the successful development of the mineral properties. Overall Performance During the year ended February 28, 2022, the Company generated no revenue and had a net loss of $2,392,280 compared with a net loss of $990,658 during the year ended February 28, 2021. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds. It has however directly impacted the Company by limiting travel to the Hat Property and disrupting the financial markets of which the Company relies on for raising funds. Hat Property The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hat Property. The Hat Property consists of nine mineral claims totaling 3,561.43 hectares and is 50 kilometers northwest of Telegraph Creek, British Columbia. The property is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 1% of the Net Smelter Royalty on or before the sixth anniversary of the option agreement upon payment of an aggregate of $1,500,000 to the Optionors. In August 2020, the Company commenced a drill program at the Hat property to expand the Lisle Zone laterally and at depth, as well as exploring new target areas. The drill program ended in December. In late November 2020, the Company announced visible gold in H036. The results of H035 were announced in February 2021, with metres ("m") of 1.00g/t Au Eq (0.73% Cu Eq) (comprised of 0.26 g/t Au and 0.54% Cu) in a broader zone (222.2m) of porphyry style mineralization that averaged 0.57 g/t Au Eq (0.41% Cu Eq) (comprised of 0.19 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu). In August 2021, the Company announced the remaining results of drill holes H036 and H037. Drill hole H036 intersected 907.8 meters mineralization of 28.64 g/t Sc and 0.41 g/t AuEq (0.31% CuEq) including meters 26.20 g/t Sc and 0.50 g/t AuEq (0.37% CuEq). Drill hole H037 intersected 133.3 meters 32.51 g/t Sc and 0.35 g/t AuEq (0.26% CuEq). In December 2020, the Company engaged UK based Coffey, a company that is carrying out metallurgical extraction characterization studies of the Hat project to determine the potential for Cobalt recovery. In May 2021, the recovery results were announced with 82% for Cu, 74% for Co and 87% for Au in Composite. 2 The Company announced the proven recoverability of Copper, Cobalt, Gold and Palladium, as per the final report of the metallurgy consultant, UK based Coffey. Furthermore, the company started the process of metallurgic testing to prove the recoverability of Scandium, Rhodium, Ruthenium, Iridium and Osmium with the same consultant. Scandium values are significantly elevated in drill core of the Hat project. Nickel sulphide fusion and INAA analysis on the test work composite sample and selected flotation products also indicated the presence of Rhodium (Rh), Ruthenium (Ru), Iridium (Ir) and Osmium (Os) at elevated levels. In July 2021, the Tahltan Central Government and Doubleview entered into a Communications and Engagement Agreement, and the Company apologized for its previous relationship with the Tahltan Central Government. In October 2021, the Company started a drill program at the Hat Property. A total of four drill holes with a total length of 2,476 meters were drilled. The program ended in December of 2021. The program was designed to test the northeast and east extensions of the Lisle Zone. Results are pending. In November 2021, the Company started a floatation testwork program which is supposed to improve the concentrate grades and recoveries which were demonstrated in the first round of metallurgical work, as well as showing the potential recovery of scandium. Scandium is a high value technology metal that is used in the manufacturing of super-alloys and ceramic fuel cells. On December 15, 2021, the Company received approval and started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "DBLVF. In April 2022, the Company announced updated project data which includes Cobalt, Palladium and Scandium for all available drill holes. In May 2022, Doubleview reconvened exploration at the Hat project. Analytical results of the work performed are pending. Red Springs Project The Company owns a 90% interest in the Red Spring Copper-Silver-Gold Property, which is comprised of 6 mineral claims totaling 4,224.34 ha, located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia. The Red Springs Property is subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Property (90% Farshad Shirvani and 10% Erik Ostensoe) of which the Company can purchase 50% for $1,500,000. On January 28, 2019, the Company entered into an Option Agreement with 1169787 BC Ltd. (later changed its name to Mucho Cobre Resources Inc.). The Option Agreement terms and commitments are: The Optionee will acquire a 60% interest on the Company's 90% owned Red Spring upon: the Optionee paying an aggregate of $500,000 to the Company as follows: $65,000 on or before the first anniversary of the date of this Agreement; $25,000 on or before the second anniversary of the date of this Agreement; $60,000 on or before the third anniversary of the date of this Agreement; $125,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the date of this Agreement; and $275,000 on or before the fifth anniversary of the date of this Agreement. the Optionee issuing an aggregate 2,000,000 common shares (the " Shares ") to the Company as follows: 250,000 Shares on the date of this Agreement; 250,000 Shares on or before the first anniversary of the date of this Agreement; 250,000 Shares on or before the second anniversary of the date of this Agreement; 3 500,000 Shares on or before the third anniversary of the date of this Agreement; and 750,000 Shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the date of this Agreement. the Optionee incurring aggregate Exploration Expenditures of $4,000,000 on the Red Spring as follows: $150,000 of Exploration Expenditures on or before the first anniversary of this Agreement; an additional $350,000 of Exploration Expenditures on or before the second anniversary of this Agreement; an additional $1,000,000 of Exploration Expenditures on or before the third anniversary of this Agreement; an additional $1,000,000 of Exploration Expenditures on or before the fourth anniversary of this Agreement; an additional $1,500,000 of Exploration Expenditures on or before the fifth anniversary of this Agreement. Doubleview will retain a 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty upon commencement of Commercial Production, of which 0.5% of the Net Smelter Royalty may be purchased for $600,000. On July 6, 2021 the Company agreed to terminate the Red Spring Option Agreement with Mucho Cobre Resources Inc. (formerly 1169787 BC Ltd.) and is to receive 500,000 shares of Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. as well as 50% of the British Columbia Mining and Exploration Tax Credit of the 2019 exploration on the property. The Red Spring property was discovered in 1972 and was then explored by technical surveys and a small number of shallow drill holes. Doubleview's geological consultant completed an initial property evaluation in 2013 and applied for and received an Exploration Permit, subject to various conditions, including a reclamation bond. The Company did not activate the Permit which has now lapsed. A Doubleview field crew in late 2016 completed a soil geochemical sampling program of 293 soil samples that included an area of historic work, including drilling, where drill holes intercepted from 12 to 50 metres of copper and silver mineralization. The 2016 work revealed a previously unrecognized area with elevated levels of zinc and silver values in soils situated south of the area of copper mineralization. The significance of the zinc-silver anomalous soil analyses has not been determined and the Company is planning further work, possibly including drilling in both the copper-silver and zinc-silver areas. 2019 Red Spring Work Program The Optionee, Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd., conducted an airborne VTEM and Magnetic Geophysical Survey in early 2019. This airborne survey was followed up with a geochemical soil and rock sampling program in September 2019. Samples were analyzed for in-house reference use only as the storage wasn't adequate. Fiscal 2021 Share Issuances In August 2020, the Company issued 6,173,909 units at $0.22 per unit and 2,844,906 flow-through units at $0.33 per flow-through unit for total proceeds of $2,297,079. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. Each flow-through unit was comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. The Company paid commissions of $80,331 and issued 322,420 finders' warrants, exercisable into one common share at the price of $0.40 per share for a period of 2 years. The Company issued further 725,000 common shares in July and August 2020 for the exercise of stock options generating gross proceeds of $74,500. The Company issued further 1,000,000 common shares in September 2020 for the exercise of warrants. 4 In September 2020, the Company issued 1,905,455 units at $0.22 per unit and 60,000 flow-through units at $0.33 per flow-through unit for total proceeds of $437,800. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. Each flow-through unit was comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. The Company paid finder's fees of $24,464 and issued 108,800 finders' warrants, exercisable into one common share at the price of $0.40 per share for a period of 2 years. In October 2020, the Company issued 1,245,455 units at $0.22 per unit and 4,545,455 flow-through units at $0.33 per flow-through unit for total proceeds of $1,774,000. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. Each flow-through unit was comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at $0.40 per common share for a period of 2 years. Fiscal 2022 Share Issuances The Company issued 850,000 common shares for the exercise of stock options generating gross proceeds of $91,500 and a further 17,099,170 common shares for the exercise of warrants generating gross proceeds of $3,534,668. Selected Financial Information Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 ($) ($) ($) Total Revenue........................................... - - - Operating Expenses ................................. 2,427,402 1,216,063 550,905 Net Loss.................................................... 2,392,280 990,658 398,169 Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share ............ 0.02 0.01 0.00 As at As at As at February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 ($) ($) ($) Balance Sheet Data Total Assets ............................................. 13,139,062 10,018,971 6,049,940 Non-current liabilities (76,979) (76,979) (76,979) Total Liabilities ......................................... (567,817) (617,957) (558,776) Total Equity .............................................. 12,571,245 9,401,014 5,491,164 Discussion of Operations During the year ended February 28, 2022 the Company generated no revenue and had a net loss of $2,392,280 or $0.02 per share compared with a net loss of $990,658 and $0.01 per share during the year ended February 28, 2021. Professional fees increased from $49,957 during fiscal 2021 to $123,170 during the year ended February 28, 2022. The Company incurred $35,916 (2021 - $43,625) in transfer agent and filing fees during the year ended February 28, 2022. Transfer agent and filing fees relate to monthly fees incurred to the Company's transfer agent and filing fees payable to the Exchange. Office and administrative expenses increased to $59,908 during the year ended February 28, 2022 from $33,219 during the year ended February 28, 2021. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 