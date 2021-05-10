Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Doubleview Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBG   CA25862T1003

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

(DBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doubleview Gold : Significant Cobalt Recovery a Major Upgrade at the Hat Copper-Gold-Cobalt Deposit in the Golden Triangle

05/10/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The initial flotation tests demonstrate that it is possible to produce a high gold, low cobalt-copper concentrate and a high cobalt, low gold pyrite concentrate. Further optimization work will aim to improve selectivity, grades and recoveries.

Additional mineral samples have been submitted for QEMSCAN ('Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy') to better understand the mineralization of Hat polymetallic deposit and the nature of flotation tails losses, these results will be announced in due course.

Metallurgical investigations have been conducted by Sepro Mineral Systems, Sepro Laboratories Inc. of Langley, B. C., under the supervision and guidance of EUR ING Andrew Carter, B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME, Technical Director of Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company. Tetra Tech provides metallurgical consulting and development services to the resources sector and the extractive mineral and metallurgical industries.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., states that 'I am pleased with the exceptional initial metallurgical results from the Hat Polymetallic Deposit recovery test work. The newly received data is especially timely as copper, gold and cobalt prices are close to all-time high levels. Market demand for these and other metals, including nickel, palladium and scandium, critical to the rapidly expanding and evolving alternative energy and automotive industries, appears to have almost unlimited upside as worldwide decarbonization efforts gain momentum. The Hat deposit has such potential to contribute to Canada's future as it is poised, and is morphing into, what I believe a Saudi Arabia of strategic metals.'

On March 11, 2021, Canada unveiled its Critical Minerals List that can be viewed by following the link below. The list includes 31 minerals considered integral to the Canadian economy.

https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/our-natural-resources/minerals-mining/critical-minerals/23414

Qualified Persons:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp:
Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology
President and CEO

For further information please contact:
Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5
corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Doubleview Capital Corp. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 17:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.
01:02pDOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Significant Cobalt Recovery a Major Upgrade at the Hat Copper..
PU
04/01DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - DBG
AQ
03/30DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Comments on Trade Halt
PU
03/08DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests
AQ
03/08DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Reports 'Positive' Results for Cobalt from Metallurgical Test..
MT
03/08DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests
PU
02/17DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Drill Hole H035 Extends Lisle Deposit, Intersected 1.00 gt Go..
AQ
02/16DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Down 3.6% As Lisle Deposit Drilling Shows Widespread Minerali..
MT
02/16DRILL HOLE H035 EXTENDS LISLE DEPOSI : Intersected 1.00 g/t Gold EQ (0.73% Coppe..
PU
02/08DOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : at 52-Week Highs as Provides Update on Hat Project; Gained 8%..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net cash 2020 0,51 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,7 M 34,4 M 34,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Doubleview Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,47 CAD
Last Close Price 0,31 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Farshad Shirvani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kris Newell Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Hutchinson Rees Lead Independent Director
Charles Hugh Maddin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.21.57%34
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.52%28 249
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED6.68%9 261
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-3.81%6 436
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-4.30%4 433
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK35.40%4 405