06.06.2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Douglas AG

b) LEI

529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.8300 EUR 53481.51 EUR 19.8900 EUR 2625.48 EUR 19.9100 EUR 1612.71 EUR 19.9100 EUR 995.50 EUR 19.9100 EUR 457.93 EUR 19.9100 EUR 2847.13 EUR 19.9700 EUR 2835.74 EUR 20.0000 EUR 2420.00 EUR 20.0000 EUR 380.00 EUR 20.0200 EUR 1221.22 EUR 20.0200 EUR 1621.62 EUR 20.1200 EUR 905.40 EUR 20.1000 EUR 1929.60 EUR 20.0200 EUR 340.34 EUR 20.0200 EUR 2342.34 EUR 20.0200 EUR 2902.90 EUR 20.0400 EUR 2605.20 EUR 19.9900 EUR 739.63 EUR 19.8400 EUR 1666.56 EUR 19.7700 EUR 177.93 EUR 19.6800 EUR 2538.72 EUR 19.7300 EUR 4222.22 EUR 19.6000 EUR 2214.80 EUR 19.6000 EUR 823.20 EUR 19.6000 EUR 2861.60 EUR 19.4900 EUR 2533.70 EUR 19.5300 EUR 1816.29 EUR 19.4500 EUR 155.60 EUR 19.4500 EUR 1945.00 EUR 19.4500 EUR 894.70 EUR 19.5800 EUR 2506.24 EUR 19.5800 EUR 2643.30 EUR 19.6200 EUR 2648.70 EUR 19.6600 EUR 1572.80 EUR 19.6200 EUR 2511.36 EUR 19.6200 EUR 1962.00 EUR 19.6200 EUR 706.32 EUR 19.6200 EUR 784.80 EUR 19.6200 EUR 1922.76 EUR 19.6200 EUR 1255.68 EUR 19.6200 EUR 1255.68 EUR 19.6200 EUR 2511.36 EUR 19.6200 EUR 3080.34 EUR 19.6200 EUR 39.24 EUR 19.3000 EUR 2296.70 EUR 19.3000 EUR 501.80 EUR 19.3800 EUR 600.78 EUR 19.7400 EUR 3415.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.7722 EUR 136329.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

