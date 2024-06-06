Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.8300 EUR 53481.51 EUR
19.8900 EUR 2625.48 EUR
19.9100 EUR 1612.71 EUR
19.9100 EUR 995.50 EUR
19.9100 EUR 457.93 EUR
19.9100 EUR 2847.13 EUR
19.9700 EUR 2835.74 EUR
20.0000 EUR 2420.00 EUR
20.0000 EUR 380.00 EUR
20.0200 EUR 1221.22 EUR
20.0200 EUR 1621.62 EUR
20.1200 EUR 905.40 EUR
20.1000 EUR 1929.60 EUR
20.0200 EUR 340.34 EUR
20.0200 EUR 2342.34 EUR
20.0200 EUR 2902.90 EUR
20.0400 EUR 2605.20 EUR
19.9900 EUR 739.63 EUR
19.8400 EUR 1666.56 EUR
19.7700 EUR 177.93 EUR
19.6800 EUR 2538.72 EUR
19.7300 EUR 4222.22 EUR
19.6000 EUR 2214.80 EUR
19.6000 EUR 823.20 EUR
19.6000 EUR 2861.60 EUR
19.4900 EUR 2533.70 EUR
19.5300 EUR 1816.29 EUR
19.4500 EUR 155.60 EUR
19.4500 EUR 1945.00 EUR
19.4500 EUR 894.70 EUR
19.5800 EUR 2506.24 EUR
19.5800 EUR 2643.30 EUR
19.6200 EUR 2648.70 EUR
19.6600 EUR 1572.80 EUR
19.6200 EUR 2511.36 EUR
19.6200 EUR 1962.00 EUR
19.6200 EUR 706.32 EUR
19.6200 EUR 784.80 EUR
19.6200 EUR 1922.76 EUR
19.6200 EUR 1255.68 EUR
19.6200 EUR 1255.68 EUR
19.6200 EUR 2511.36 EUR
19.6200 EUR 3080.34 EUR
19.6200 EUR 39.24 EUR
19.3000 EUR 2296.70 EUR
19.3000 EUR 501.80 EUR
19.3800 EUR 600.78 EUR
19.7400 EUR 3415.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.7722 EUR 136329.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

92247  06.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a