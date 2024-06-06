

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Douglas AG

b) LEI

529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.7150 EUR 3410.70 EUR 19.6900 EUR 2835.36 EUR 19.6900 EUR 2835.36 EUR 19.6950 EUR 2836.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.6983 EUR 11917.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL) MIC: BEUP

