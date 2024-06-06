Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.06.2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|
Alexander
|Last name(s):
|
van der Laan
a) Position / status
|Position:
|
Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|
Share
|ISIN:
|
DE000BEAU7Y1
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|20.1000 EUR
|
50430.90 EUR
|20.0200 EUR
|
2142.14 EUR
|20.0200 EUR
|
240.24 EUR
|20.1000 EUR
|
1366.80 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2663.76 EUR
|20.1600 EUR
|
1370.88 EUR
|20.1600 EUR
|
1370.88 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2724.30 EUR
|20.2400 EUR
|
2894.32 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
1313.00 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2704.12 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
888.80 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
1372.24 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
1372.24 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2825.20 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2764.66 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2744.48 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
2054.28 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
362.52 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
3000.86 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
1510.50 EUR
|20.1600 EUR
|
1431.36 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
1369.52 EUR
|20.1600 EUR
|
1048.32 EUR
|20.1600 EUR
|
2016.00 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
2054.28 EUR
|20.1400 EUR
|
1369.52 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2905.92 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
2605.80 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
585.80 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
343.40 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
2807.80 EUR
|20.3000 EUR
|
4202.10 EUR
|20.2800 EUR
|
2697.24 EUR
|20.3000 EUR
|
3045.00 EUR
|20.3000 EUR
|
2598.40 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
2888.60 EUR
|20.1800 EUR
|
2643.58 EUR
|20.2200 EUR
|
2689.26 EUR
|20.2200 EUR
|
505.50 EUR
|20.2600 EUR
|
1762.62 EUR
|20.2600 EUR
|
1013.00 EUR
|20.2200 EUR
|
1678.26 EUR
|20.2200 EUR
|
1011.00 EUR
|20.2200 EUR
|
3134.10 EUR
|20.2600 EUR
|
3059.26 EUR
|20.0400 EUR
|
1362.72 EUR
|20.0200 EUR
|
1501.50 EUR
|19.9900 EUR
|
2618.69 EUR
|20.1200 EUR
|
2575.36 EUR
|20.2000 EUR
|
2908.80 EUR
|20.2600 EUR
|
628.06 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|
Aggregated volume
|20.1571 EUR
|
151177.8900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Douglas AG
|
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|
40235 Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
92251 06.06.2024 CET/CEST