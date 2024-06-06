Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.1000 EUR 50430.90 EUR
20.0200 EUR 2142.14 EUR
20.0200 EUR 240.24 EUR
20.1000 EUR 1366.80 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2663.76 EUR
20.1600 EUR 1370.88 EUR
20.1600 EUR 1370.88 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2724.30 EUR
20.2400 EUR 2894.32 EUR
20.2000 EUR 1313.00 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2704.12 EUR
20.2000 EUR 888.80 EUR
20.1800 EUR 1372.24 EUR
20.1800 EUR 1372.24 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2825.20 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2764.66 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2744.48 EUR
20.1400 EUR 2054.28 EUR
20.1400 EUR 362.52 EUR
20.1400 EUR 3000.86 EUR
20.1400 EUR 1510.50 EUR
20.1600 EUR 1431.36 EUR
20.1400 EUR 1369.52 EUR
20.1600 EUR 1048.32 EUR
20.1600 EUR 2016.00 EUR
20.1400 EUR 2054.28 EUR
20.1400 EUR 1369.52 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2905.92 EUR
20.2000 EUR 2605.80 EUR
20.2000 EUR 585.80 EUR
20.2000 EUR 343.40 EUR
20.2000 EUR 2807.80 EUR
20.3000 EUR 4202.10 EUR
20.2800 EUR 2697.24 EUR
20.3000 EUR 3045.00 EUR
20.3000 EUR 2598.40 EUR
20.2000 EUR 2888.60 EUR
20.1800 EUR 2643.58 EUR
20.2200 EUR 2689.26 EUR
20.2200 EUR 505.50 EUR
20.2600 EUR 1762.62 EUR
20.2600 EUR 1013.00 EUR
20.2200 EUR 1678.26 EUR
20.2200 EUR 1011.00 EUR
20.2200 EUR 3134.10 EUR
20.2600 EUR 3059.26 EUR
20.0400 EUR 1362.72 EUR
20.0200 EUR 1501.50 EUR
19.9900 EUR 2618.69 EUR
20.1200 EUR 2575.36 EUR
20.2000 EUR 2908.80 EUR
20.2600 EUR 628.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.1571 EUR 151177.8900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
