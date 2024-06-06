

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Douglas AG

b) LEI

529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.1000 EUR 50430.90 EUR 20.0200 EUR 2142.14 EUR 20.0200 EUR 240.24 EUR 20.1000 EUR 1366.80 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2663.76 EUR 20.1600 EUR 1370.88 EUR 20.1600 EUR 1370.88 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2724.30 EUR 20.2400 EUR 2894.32 EUR 20.2000 EUR 1313.00 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2704.12 EUR 20.2000 EUR 888.80 EUR 20.1800 EUR 1372.24 EUR 20.1800 EUR 1372.24 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2825.20 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2764.66 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2744.48 EUR 20.1400 EUR 2054.28 EUR 20.1400 EUR 362.52 EUR 20.1400 EUR 3000.86 EUR 20.1400 EUR 1510.50 EUR 20.1600 EUR 1431.36 EUR 20.1400 EUR 1369.52 EUR 20.1600 EUR 1048.32 EUR 20.1600 EUR 2016.00 EUR 20.1400 EUR 2054.28 EUR 20.1400 EUR 1369.52 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2905.92 EUR 20.2000 EUR 2605.80 EUR 20.2000 EUR 585.80 EUR 20.2000 EUR 343.40 EUR 20.2000 EUR 2807.80 EUR 20.3000 EUR 4202.10 EUR 20.2800 EUR 2697.24 EUR 20.3000 EUR 3045.00 EUR 20.3000 EUR 2598.40 EUR 20.2000 EUR 2888.60 EUR 20.1800 EUR 2643.58 EUR 20.2200 EUR 2689.26 EUR 20.2200 EUR 505.50 EUR 20.2600 EUR 1762.62 EUR 20.2600 EUR 1013.00 EUR 20.2200 EUR 1678.26 EUR 20.2200 EUR 1011.00 EUR 20.2200 EUR 3134.10 EUR 20.2600 EUR 3059.26 EUR 20.0400 EUR 1362.72 EUR 20.0200 EUR 1501.50 EUR 19.9900 EUR 2618.69 EUR 20.1200 EUR 2575.36 EUR 20.2000 EUR 2908.80 EUR 20.2600 EUR 628.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 20.1571 EUR 151177.8900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

