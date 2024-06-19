Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.1950 EUR 180221.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.1950 EUR 180221.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE-DARK
MIC: TQEM


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

92555  19.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a