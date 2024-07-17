Douglas AG
Equities
DOU
DE000BEAU7Y1
Other Specialty Retailers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.12 EUR
|+6.49%
|+6.54%
|0.00%
|09:21pm
|DOUGLAS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|05:29pm
|DOUGLAS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|1.99B
|-3.23%
|19.6B
|-18.26%
|19.55B
|0.00%
|14.66B
|+19.56%
|10.66B
|-8.25%
|8.63B
|+1,432.50%
|3.98B
|+9.77%
|1.88B
|-6.32%
|1.65B
|-67.82%
|433M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- DOU Stock
- News Douglas AG
- DOUGLAS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating