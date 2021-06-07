Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLOW   US25960R1059

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.

(PLOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/07/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2021.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which manufactures complex work truck attachments consisting of snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which primarily up-fits Class 4-8 work vehicles with market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON®, DEJANA® and related sub-brands, and also manufactures snow and ice control attachments under the HENDERSON® brand.

CONTACT
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
05:00pDouglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS  : Named Top Workplace In Southeast Wisconsin For 12th Consecut..
PU
05/03DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03DOUGLAS DYNAMICS  : Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Shares Surge 4.5..
MT
05/03DOUGLAS DYNAMICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/03DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/03DOUGLAS DYNAMICS  : Earnings Flash (PLOW) DOUGLAS DYNAMICS Reports Q1 EPS $0.04,..
MT
05/03Douglas Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/30DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
04/21Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conf..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 538 M - -
Net income 2021 36,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 1 014 M 1 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 767
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,33 $
Last Close Price 44,16 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert L. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sarah C. Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James L. Janik Non-Executive Chairman
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
Donald W. Sturdivant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.3.25%1 014
PACCAR, INC.10.03%32 956
KOMATSU LTD.10.95%28 125
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.80%27 630
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.20%27 472
EPIROC AB (PUBL)147.64%25 936