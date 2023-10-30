Douglas Dynamics, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 144.12 million compared to USD 166.1 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.79 million compared to USD 13.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.25 compared to USD 0.57 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24 compared to USD 0.56 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 433.93 million compared to USD 456.26 million a year ago. Net income was USD 16.65 million compared to USD 27.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.71 compared to USD 1.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.69 compared to USD 1.14 a year ago.