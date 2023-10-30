Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling snow and ice control attachments and other products sold under the FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, as well as its vertically integrated products. It offers a range of product lines of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks. The Work Truck Solutions segment is engaged in manufacturing municipal snow and ice control products under the HENDERSON brand and the upfit of attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON brand, and the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. Its Work Truck Solutions products consist of truck and vehicle upfits where it attach component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions used by end-users for work-related purposes.