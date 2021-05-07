DOUGLAS DYNAMICS NAMED TOP WORKPLACE

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN FOR 12TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Recognizes Douglas Dynamics in

Top 10 for Medium-sized Companies

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 7, 2021)-Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, announced today it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Douglas Dynamics is one of only nine other companies that have been recognized annually as a Top Workplace since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel started the program 12 years ago. The company was ranked in the Top 10 for the medium-sized workplace category.

"Our employees have built the strong culture that we're all so proud of, and our growth and success are driven by our collective commitment to all members of our team," said Linda Evans, Vice President of Human Resources. "We are continually grateful to our entire team for their focus on integrity, collaboration, and innovation, which has enabled us to provide a rewarding work environment and consistently deliver strong performance."

Douglas Dynamics is proud to offer a competitive salary, benefits and employee-driven professional development, all of which factored into the award. The company believes an essential part of having a strong, positive culture is providing employees with the tools and training necessary to achieve long-term career growth and success. Douglas Dynamics currently employs almost 1,800 people worldwide and is proud of having a collaborative culture that focuses on driving sustainable growth.

Top Workplaces are nominated by employees and judged solely on employee surveys administered by Energage, a CultureTech specialist company that provides workplace improvement insights from an employee-centric approach. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "The program recognizes businesses and organizations in southeast Wisconsin that provide their employees with a great work environment, flexibility, advancement opportunities and other tools they need to succeed."

For more information or to see current job openings with Douglas Dynamics, visit www.douglasdynamics.com/employment/.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments