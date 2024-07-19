July 11, 2024 Dear Fellow Stockholder, As we reflect on 2023, I am pleased with Douglas Elliman's resilience and strategic progress in a year marked by continued inventory shortages, inflation, and mortgage rates surpassing 8% for the first time in more than 20 years. I continue to believe that Douglas Elliman's competitive edge in development marketing and our global network of top-tier agents will fuel our long-term success. I am also encouraged that in the first half of 2024 the market is showing signs of a nuanced recovery, influenced by economic fluctuations and varying regional dynamics across the country. We remain laser focused on limiting near-term costs in 2024 while continuing to take proactive measures to position Douglas Elliman for long-term strategic growth as the U.S. residential real estate market continues to recover. For example: In April 2024, we announced a settlement agreement that resolves pending class action litigation related to real estate brokerage fees in the Gibson and Umpa cases, as well as similar pending litigation.

In July 2024, we secured a $50 million growth investment from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC, enhancing our balance sheet to support strategic growth and expansion. With strong business fundamentals and an experienced management team, we are confident our best days are ahead and remain focused on optimizing our operations for long-term profitability. Navigating Current Market Conditions The cyclical nature of the real estate industry causes market conditions to fluctuate significantly. Generationally high interest rates over the past two years have impacted transaction volumes, pricing, revenues, and profitability across the industry. Our seasoned management team has successfully navigated past economic cycles and is well-equipped to lead the business through these current dynamics. Our focus on luxury markets provides a competitive edge, as buyers in these markets are less sensitive to interest rate pressures. Additionally, we expect the anticipated reduction in interest rates to encourage more buyers to transact in the coming year. Our cost reduction efforts over the past year have already reduced operating expenses for our real estate brokerage segment by 6.6%. This financial discipline and operational efficiency have enabled us to effectively weather macroeconomic headwinds. We are optimistic about recent industry improvements, including signs that the market is adjusting to higher interest rates and promising momentum in our development marketing business. Resilient Financial Profile Douglas Elliman demonstrated resilience in 2023 by maintaining a strong balance sheet. As of December 31, 2023, we had approximately $120 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt, ensuring ample liquidity. This financial strength provides the flexibility to adapt to an evolving landscape, pursue strategic market expansion, and invest in innovative solutions. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, we are optimistic about improving market conditions. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we experienced our first year-over-year quarterly revenue increase since the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher activity across the markets we serve. Our commission receipts have shown an upward trend since October 2023, with year-over-year improvements in January, February, and April of 2024.

Driving Sustainable Growth Through Core Strengths Douglas Elliman's key strengths and significant growth opportunities in luxury markets position us to grow and capture market share. Our global network of agents is a cornerstone of our success. With an impressive 92% retention rate, we continue to attract the industry's best talent. Our Development Marketing Division, a cornerstone of our superior agent experience, fosters collaboration between agents and development marketing professionals to serve our developer clients. This division is highly sought after by renowned real estate developers and continues to lay a foundation for long-term value. As of December 31, 2023, this segment had an active pipeline of signed and new projects with a gross transaction value of $21.6 billion, including $13.8 billion in Florida. These projects will generate substantial value as we recognize commission income in the coming years. Optimistic About Future Growth For over a century, Douglas Elliman has exemplified entrepreneurial service, luxury, and forward-thinking management. We are proud that Lifestory Research recognizes these enduring qualities in Douglas Elliman in 2023, naming us the most trusted real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. This is a true testament to our world-class agents' commitment to our clients and the markets we serve. We are also pleased to have recently received a strategic growth investment from Kennedy Lewis. They both see the attractive long-term market dynamics in the growing luxury markets we serve and believe Douglas Elliman is well-positioned to build on its leading position in the space. We look forward to working together with Kennedy Lewis to build on our momentum in 2023 and position Douglas Elliman for even greater success in 2024 and beyond. Looking ahead, Douglas Elliman is focused on strategic market expansion, continued recruitment of outstanding talent, and further investment in solutions to empower our agents. We are encouraged by our momentum in the first half of 2024 and confident that Douglas Elliman is well positioned to create long-term value for our stockholders. Very truly yours, Howard M. Lorber Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas Elliman Inc.

PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Overview Douglas Elliman Inc. is engaged in the real estate services and property technology investment business and is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate services and property technology, or PropTech, companies. Douglas Elliman owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut and New Jersey, and also conducts operations in Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. We also offer, including through our subsidiaries and ventures, ancillary services, such as property management, title and escrow services. We are a Delaware corporation and were incorporated in 2021 in connection with the separation of Douglas Elliman from Vector Group Ltd., as an independent, publicly traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "Distribution"). On December 29, 2021, Vector Group completed the Distribution of the common stock of Douglas Elliman to its stockholders and we began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOUG" on December 30, 2021. Strategy Since its inception in 1911, Douglas Elliman has challenged the status quo of the real estate industry. We were founded on Douglas L. Elliman's vision that New Yorkers would shift their preference for traditional homes to favor luxury apartments that were both sold and managed by comprehensive real estate companies. More than a century later, the Douglas Elliman brand is still associated with service, luxury and forward thinking - our markets are primarily international finance and technology hubs that are densely populated and offer housing inventory at premium price points. The average transaction value of a home we sold in 2023 was approximately $1.59 million - significantly higher than our principal competitors. We are building on our record of innovation. Douglas Elliman is focused on digitizing, integrating and simplifying real estate activities for agents and elevating their clients' experiences. We are bringing innovative, technology-driven PropTech solutions to Douglas Elliman by adopting new PropTech solutions for agents and their clients and also investing in select PropTech opportunities through our subsidiary, New Valley Ventures LLC. Our model is to source and use best-of-breed products and services that we believe will increase our efficiency. In addition to entering into business relationships with these PropTech companies, we are committed to creating over time a dynamic portfolio of PropTech companies by leveraging our relationships to provide them access to our agents and their clients, as well as our knowledge and experience. We believe these collaborative relationships are mutually beneficial because they keep Douglas Elliman both asset light and on the cutting edge of the industry by offering our agents innovative solutions and services that can be integrated into our technology. Furthermore, we maintain upside potential in the success of our PropTech partners in which we invest through minority stakes in their capital structures. Douglas Elliman boasts a prestigious luxury brand that is complemented by a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled real estate services and investments. These distinguishing qualities position us to capitalize on opportunities in the U.S. residential real estate market. Despite various "agentless" models such as "iBuying," approximately 89% of both buyers and sellers were assisted by a real estate agent or broker when purchasing or selling their home between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, highlighting the central role agents continue to play in real estate transactions. Agents are able to generate significant repeat business from clients and referrals, with 65% of home sellers and 56% of home buyers between July 2022 and June 2023 choosing to work with an agent they had used in the past or from a referral, according to the NAR. Repeat business, as well the ability to provide ancillary services, allows agents to extend their client relationships and generate significant lifetime value. 1

After a strong 2021, when existing home sales reported by the NAR reached their highest level since 2006, the residential real estate brokerage industry began experiencing significant challenges in the second quarter of 2022, which have continued to date. These challenges have been marked by a reduced inventory of homes available for sale, which we believe has been caused by elevated mortgage rates since early 2022. According to the NAR, sales of existing homes of 4.09 million in 2023, which was the lowest amount since 1995, declined from 5.03 million in 2022 and 6.12 million in 2021. By comparison, our transactions declined by 19% to 21,606 in 2023 from 26,573 in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, our Gross Transaction Value and transactions of homes sold increased by approximately 5% and 5%, respectively, compared to the 2022 fourth quarter. We believe the increases in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected the gradual stabilization of home purchasing activity during 2023. This trend resulted in our first year-over-year increases in quarterly revenue, Gross Transaction Value and transactions since the first quarter of 2022. Based on cash receipts in January and February 2024, we expect these modest increases to continue in the first quarter of 2024 and the NAR and other real estate industry consortiums are forecasting similar increases in the U.S. residential real estate market in 2024. Despite these macroeconomic challenges, we believe our competitive advantages in the luxury markets distinguish us from our competitors and our comprehensive suite of real estate solutions, our industry-leading brand name, and our talented team of employees and agents set us apart in the industry. Douglas Elliman was recently named the most trusted real estate brokerage firm in the United States as part of the America's Most Trusted Series by Lifestory Research. As the real estate brokerage industry evolves and addresses these challenges related to constrained inventory of homes as well as higher mortgage rates, we continue to pursue profitable growth opportunities through the expansion of our footprint, investments in cutting-edge PropTech companies through New Valley Ventures, continued recruitment of best-in-class talent, acquisitions (acqui-hires), and operational efficiencies. We will continue to employ a disciplined capital allocation strategy aimed at generating sustainable long-term value for our stockholders. Real Estate Services Large residential brokerage company with a recognized luxury brand. Douglas Elliman is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut and New Jersey. Douglas Elliman has approximately 125 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The Douglas Elliman name is synonymous with luxury. Prominent new development sales and marketing firm. Douglas Elliman's Development Marketing division, or DEDM, distinguishes our positioning and reputation in the luxury real estate segment. DEDM is sought after by well-known real estate developers as it offers expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout key markets in the United States and internationally. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, DEDM offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing and sales. DEDM ranks among the most prominent sales and marketing firms in New York and Florida, as well as Douglas Elliman's other luxury markets, and employs approximately 83 in-house development professionals. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, DEDM markets properties to international audiences. We employ a hybrid broker model where our traditional residential real estate agents work in tandem with our DEDM professionals and leverage their extensive industry relationships for the benefit of DEDM clients. Agents are able to market and sell high profile developments that enhance their brands and provide additional commission revenue potential. We believe this model provides a competitive advantage to our DEDM business while also increasing the attractiveness of the Douglas Elliman platform to current and prospective agents. Premium residential property management business. Douglas Elliman is also engaged in the management of cooperative, condominium and rental apartment buildings through its subsidiary, Residential Management Group, LLC, which conducts business as Douglas Elliman Property Management. Residential Management Group provides a full range of fee-based management services for approximately 465 properties representing approximately 54,700 units in New York City, Nassau County, Long Island City and Westchester County. 2