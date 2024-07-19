DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33137
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
To Be Held August 21, 2024
To the Stockholders of Douglas Elliman Inc.:
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Douglas Elliman Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Douglas Elliman"), will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, and at any postponement or adjournment thereof, for the following purposes:
- To elect three members of our Board of Directors as Class III directors for a term to expire at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified;
- To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024;
- To hold an advisory vote on executive compensation (the "say-on-pay vote");
- To consider a stockholder proposal that requests the Company amend its governing documents to declassify the Board of Directors; and
- To transact such other business as properly may come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.
We have determined that the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. You may attend the virtual Annual Meeting, submit questions and vote your shares electronically during the meeting via live webcast at https://web.lumiconnect.com/236285623. You will need the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card to participate in the Annual Meeting and to enter the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy materials you will receive and the meeting password, douglas2024. If you are a "beneficial owner," also known as a "street name" holder, please see "Registering to Attend the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner." We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts. You may access the meeting platform from 9:00 a.m. eastern time on the date of the annual meeting. If you encounter any technical difficulties during the log in or meeting time, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for technical support.
Every holder of record of Common Stock of the Company at the close of business on June 28, 2024 (the "record date") is entitled to notice of the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof and to vote at the annual meeting or by proxy, one vote for each share of Common Stock held by such holder. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available to any stockholder for any purpose germane to the meeting during ordinary business hours from August 7, 2024 to August 21, 2024, at the headquarters and principal executive offices of the Company located at 4400 Biscayne Boulevard, 10th Floor, Miami, Florida 33137. The list will also be available at https://web.lumiconnect.com/236285623 during the virtual Annual Meeting. A proxy statement, form of proxy and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 are enclosed herewith.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
HOWARD M. LORBER
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Miami, Florida
July 11, 2024
IT IS IMPORTANT THAT PROXIES BE RETURNED PROMPTLY. THEREFORE, WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON, PLEASE SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE PRE-PAID ENVELOPE.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROXY STATEMENT
1
INTRODUCTION
1
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . .
3
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY
6
PROPOSAL 1 - NOMINATION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
6
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
12
2023 SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE
23
CEO PAY RATIO
26
PAY VERSUS PERFORMANCE
27
GRANTS OF PLAN-BASED AWARDS IN 2023
32
OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
32
STOCK VESTED IN YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
34
PENSION BENEFITS AT 2023 FISCAL YEAR END
34
COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS
37
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
38
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
39
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
40
PROPOSAL 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED
PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
42
PROPOSAL 3 - ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (THE "SAY-ON-PAY"
VOTE)
42
PROPOSAL 4 - ADVISORY VOTE ON STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL - DECLASSIFY BOARD
OF DIRECTORS
43
MISCELLANEOUS
47
HOUSEHOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING MATERIALS
49
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
4400 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33137
PROXY STATEMENT
INTRODUCTION
The board of directors (the "Board") of Douglas Elliman Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Douglas Elliman") is soliciting the proxy accompanying this proxy statement for use at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held virtually via the Internet on Thursday, August 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, and at any postponement or adjournment. The Company's principal executive offices are located at 4400 Biscayne Boulevard, 10th Floor, Miami, Florida 33137, and its telephone number is (305) 579-8000.
We have determined that the annual meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. You may attend the annual meeting, submit questions and vote your shares electronically during the meeting via live webcast at https://web.lumiconnect.com/236285623 by entering the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy materials you previously received and the meeting password, douglas2024. You will need the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card to participate in the annual meeting. If you are a "beneficial owner," also known as a "street name" holder, please see "Registering to Attend the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner." You may access the meeting platform from 9:00 a.m. eastern time on the date of the annual meeting. We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the annual meeting to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts. If you encounter any technical difficulties during the log in or meeting time, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for technical support.
Whether or not you expect to attend the virtual meeting, please sign and return the enclosed proxy as soon as possible in the enclosed postage pre-paid envelope.
VOTING RIGHTS AND SOLICITATION OF PROXIES
Every holder of record of Common Stock of the Company at the close of business on June 28, 2024 is entitled to notice of the meeting and any adjournments or postponements and to cast at the virtual annual meeting or by proxy, one vote for each share of Common Stock held by such holder. At the record date, the Company had outstanding 91,714,666 shares of Common Stock.
To expedite delivery, reduce our costs and decrease the environmental impact of our proxy materials, we used "Notice and Access" in accordance with a rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that permits us to provide proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet. On July 11, 2024, we sent a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (a "Notice") to certain of our stockholders containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials online. Our Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement, form of Electronic Proxy Card and Annual Report on Form 10-K are available for viewing online at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/24986. If you received a Notice, you will not receive a printed copy of the proxy materials in the mail. Instead, the Notice instructs you on how to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials. The Notice also instructs you on how you may submit your proxy via the Internet. If you received a Notice and would like to receive a copy of your proxy materials, follow the instructions contained in the Notice to request a copy electronically or in paper form on a one-time or ongoing basis. Stockholders who do not receive the Notice will continue to receive either a paper or electronic copy of our Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report to stockholders which were sent on July 11, 2024.
Any stockholder who has given a proxy has the power to revoke the proxy prior to its exercise. A proxy can be revoked by an instrument of revocation delivered at, or prior to the annual meeting, to Marc N. Bell, the secretary of the Company, by a duly executed proxy bearing a date or time later than the date or time of the proxy being revoked, or at the annual meeting if the stockholder is present and elects to vote in person.
Mere attendance at the annual meeting will not serve to revoke a proxy. A stockholder whose shares are held in a brokerage or bank account will need to obtain a legal proxy from the broker, bank or other intermediary in order to vote at the meeting.
The presence at the annual meeting or representation by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The affirmative vote of holders of a plurality of the shares of Common Stock represented and entitled to vote at the meeting on the matter is required for the election of each director. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the shares of Common Stock present or represented and entitled to vote at the meeting on each matter is required for the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, the advisory approval of the say-on-pay vote and the stockholder's advisory proposal requesting the Company amend its governing documents to declassify the Board of Directors. Abstentions and votes withheld have no effect on any matters presented at the meeting.
Except for the ratification of the Company's independent registered accounting firm, shares that are held by brokers in retail accounts may only be voted if the broker receives voting instructions from the beneficial owner of the shares. Otherwise, the "broker non-votes" may only be counted toward a quorum and, in the broker's discretion, voted regarding the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. Broker non-votes will have no effect on any of the other matters presented at the annual meeting.
All proxies received and not revoked will be voted as directed. If no directions are specified, proxies which have been signed and returned will be voted "FOR" the election of the Board's nominees as directors, the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and the advisory say-on-pay vote and "AGAINST" the stockholder's advisory proposal requesting the Company amend its governing documents to declassify the Board of Directors.
2
DISTRIBUTION FROM VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Prior to the completion of the Company's distribution from Vector Group Ltd. ("Vector Group") on December 29, 2021, we were a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vector Group. This proxy statement discloses the compensation of our principal executive officer, principal financial officer and three next highest compensated executive officers, based on compensation for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. Information presented for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflects the historical compensation philosophy, strategy and program designed by Vector Group and approved by the compensation and human capital committee of Vector Group's board of directors (the "Vector Compensation Committee"), as well as the consideration of such factors as the Vector Compensation Committee or management of Vector Group determined were appropriate for an organization of Vector Group's size and complexity.
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
The following table sets forth, as of June 28, 2024, the beneficial ownership of the Company's Common Stock, the only class of voting securities, by:
- each person known to the Company to own beneficially more than five percent of the Common Stock;
- each of the Company's directors and nominees;
- each of the Company's named executive officers shown in the 2023 Summary Compensation Table below; and
- all directors and executive officers as a group.
Unless otherwise indicated, each person possesses sole voting and investment power with respect to the shares indicated as beneficially owned. Unless otherwise noted, the business address of each listed beneficial owner is c/o Douglas Elliman Inc., 4400 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33137.
3
Number of
Percent of
Name and Address of Beneficial Owner
Shares
Class
Dr. Phillip Frost(1)
4400 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
7,550,618
8.23%
Howard M. Lorber(2)(4)(5)
6,685,779
7.29%
BlackRock, Inc.(3)
55 East 52nd Street
New York, NY 10055
5,736,333
6.25%
Richard J. Lampen(4)(5)(6)
2,046,047
2.23%
David K. Chene(7)(8)
-
-
Patrick J. Bartels Jr.(7)
-
-
Ronald J. Kramer(9)
175,060
(*)
Michael Liebowitz(4)(10)(11)
296,880
(*)
Lynn Mestel(9)
144,560
(*)
Wilson L. White(4)(10)
146,397
(*)
Mark D. Zeitchick(4)(10)
144,560
(*)
J. Bryant Kirkland III(5)(12)
728,899
(*)
Marc N. Bell(5)(13)
352,495
(*)
Scott J. Durkin(14)(18)
327,772
(*)
J. David Ballard(5)(13)
178,835
(*)
Daniel A. Sachar(5)(15)
114,805
(*)
Lisa M. Seligman(5)(16)(18)
95,905
(*)
Stephen T. Larkin(5)(17)(18)
133,485
(*)
All directors and executive officers as a group (14 persons)
11,571,479
12.62%
(*) The percentage of shares beneficially owned does not exceed 1% of the outstanding Common Stock.
- Based upon Schedule 13-G filed by Dr. Frost with the SEC on February 3, 2023, which reports ownership of 7,541,642 shares of Common Stock owned by Frost Gamma Investments Trust ("FGIT"). All shares have been adjusted to reflect the 5% stock dividend, which was paid by the Company on June 30, 2023. Dr. Frost is the sole trustee of FGIT. Frost Gamma L.P. is the sole and exclusive beneficiary of FGIT. Dr. Frost is one of two limited partners of Frost Gamma L.P. The general partner of Frost Gamma L.P. is Frost Gamma, Inc. and the sole shareholder of Frost Gamma, Inc. is Frost-Nevada Corporation. Dr. Frost is also the sole shareholder of Frost-Nevada Corporation. Includes 8,976 shares owned by Dr. Frost's spouse, as to which shares Dr. Frost disclaims beneficial ownership.
- Includes 5,305,529 shares (2,965,625 of which are subject to vesting restrictions) of Common Stock held directly by Mr. Lorber, 1,380,241 shares held by Lorber Alpha II Limited Partnership, a Nevada limited partnership and 9 shares in an Individual Retirement Account. Mr. Lorber exercises sole voting power and sole dispositive power over the shares of Common Stock held by the partnership and by himself. Lorber Alpha II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is the general partner of Lorber Alpha II Limited Partnership. Mr. Lorber is the managing member of Lorber Alpha II, LLC. Mr. Lorber disclaims beneficial ownership of 6,563 shares of Common Stock held by Lorber Charitable Fund, which are not included. Lorber Charitable Fund is a New York not-for-profit corporation, of which family members of Mr. Lorber serve as directors and executive officers.
- Based on Schedule 13G/A filed by BlackRock, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2024.
- The named individual is a director of the Company.
- The named individual is an executive officer of the Company.
4
- Includes 1,181,250 shares subject to vesting restrictions and 3,243 shares held by Mr. Lampen's spouse, as to which Mr. Lampen disclaims beneficial ownership.
- The named individual was appointed to the Board of Directors effective July 2, 2024.
- Following the issuance on July 2, 2024 by the Company of Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes to affiliates of Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), of which Mr. Chene is Co-Portfolio Manager and Co-Managing Partner, as of such date, there were 4,816,926 shares issuable upon conversion of such Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes, after giving effect to the 4.99% beneficial ownership limitation contained therein. Without giving effect to the beneficial ownership limitation, the Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes would be convertible into 33,333,334 shares, or approximately 26.7% of the shares outstanding on an as-converted basis (without giving effect to any make-whole shares issuable under the Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes). Mr. Chene's business address is 225 Liberty Street, Suite 4210, New York, NY 10281.
- The named individual resigned from the Board of Directors effective July 2, 2024. Effective upon such resignation, 97,310 shares of previously unvested restricted stock vested in full.
- Includes 97,310 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 199,570 shares held by MSL18 Holdings LLC, which is a single member LLC owned by Mr. Liebowitz.
- Includes 346,875 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 140,625 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 289,063 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 92,500 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 89,375 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- Includes 115,625 shares subject to vesting restrictions.
- The named individual is an executive officer of the Company's subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.
5
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY
Information regarding each of the executive officers of the Company, including name, age, positions and offices held with the Company, and term of office as an officer of the Company, is provided in Item 5 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
PROPOSAL 1 - NOMINATION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The following table sets forth certain information with respect to each of the Board members. Each director is a citizen of the United States.
Name
Age
Principal Occupation
Howard M. Lorber
75
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief
Executive Officer
Richard J. Lampen
70
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer
David K. Chene
45
Co-Portfolio Manager and Co-Managing
Partner of Kennedy Lewis
Michael S. Liebowitz
55
Founder and Managing Principal of M2A
Family Office
Patrick J. Bartels Jr.
48
Managing Member of Redan Advisors LLC
Wilson L. White
43
Vice President, Global Affairs, Google
Mark D. Zeitchick
59
Private Investor
The Company's Bylaws provide, among other things, that the Board, from time to time, shall determine the number of directors of the Company. The size of the Board is presently set at seven and our amended and restated certificate of incorporation divides our Board into three classes with staggered three year terms, whose terms expire at the 2024, 2025 and 2026 annual meetings. The current classes of our directors are as follows:
- Class I directors, whose term will expire at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2025, consist of Messrs. Lampen and White;
- Class II directors, whose term will expire at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026, consist of Messrs. Liebowitz and Zeitchick; and
- Class III directors, whose term will expire at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024, consist of Messrs. Bartels, Chene and Lorber.
Three of the Company's directors, Messrs. Bartels, Chene and Lorber, are to be elected at the 2024 annual meeting to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. Mr. Lorber was initially elected in connection with the distribution of the Company from Vector Group by the board of directors of Vector Group upon recommendation of the corporate responsibility and nominating committee of Vector Group. Mr. Chene was appointed pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement"), by and among the Company, AlterDomus (US) LLC, as collateral agent and certain affiliates of Kennedy Lewis. Mr. Bartels was identified by Kennedy Lewis as a highly qualified candidate and presented to the Board based upon recommendation of the Corporate Responsibility and Nominating Committee, and he was appointed to the Board on July 2, 2024. Messrs. Zeitchick and Liebowitz were nominated by the Board upon the recommendation of the Corporate Responsibility and Nominating Committee and reelected at the Company's 2023 annual meeting. Messrs. Lampen and White were nominated by the Board upon recommendation of the Corporate Responsibility and Nominating Committee and were reelected at the Company's 2022 annual meeting. Mr. Lorber, the Chairman, President and CEO, Mr. Lampen, the Executive Vice President and COO, and Mr. White are members of Vector Group's board of directors. Mr. Lorber identified Messrs. Liebowitz and Zeitchick as candidates and presented Messrs. Liebowitz and Zeitchick to the corporate responsibility and nominating committee of Vector Group as highly qualified candidates. Until their resignation in connection with the closing of the investment by Kennedy Lewis pursuant to the Purchase
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Douglas Elliman Inc. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 14:28:07 UTC.