Every holder of record of Common Stock of the Company at the close of business on June 28, 2024 (the "record date") is entitled to notice of the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof and to vote at the annual meeting or by proxy, one vote for each share of Common Stock held by such holder. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available to any stockholder for any purpose germane to the meeting during ordinary business hours from August 7, 2024 to August 21, 2024, at the headquarters and principal executive offices of the Company located at 4400 Biscayne Boulevard, 10th Floor, Miami, Florida 33137. The list will also be available at https://web.lumiconnect.com/236285623 during the virtual Annual Meeting. A proxy statement, form of proxy and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 are enclosed herewith.

We have determined that the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. You may attend the virtual Annual Meeting, submit questions and vote your shares electronically during the meeting via live webcast at https://web.lumiconnect.com/236285623. You will need the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card to participate in the Annual Meeting and to enter the 11-digit control number printed on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy materials you will receive and the meeting password, douglas2024. If you are a "beneficial owner," also known as a "street name" holder, please see "Registering to Attend the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner." We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts. You may access the meeting platform from 9:00 a.m. eastern time on the date of the annual meeting. If you encounter any technical difficulties during the log in or meeting time, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for technical support.

To elect three members of our Board of Directors as Class III directors for a term to expire at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified;

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Douglas Elliman Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Douglas Elliman"), will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, and at any postponement or adjournment thereof, for the following purposes:

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.

4400 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, Florida 33137

PROXY STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Douglas Elliman Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Douglas Elliman") is soliciting the proxy accompanying this proxy statement for use at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held virtually via the Internet on Thursday, August 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, and at any postponement or adjournment. The Company's principal executive offices are located at 4400 Biscayne Boulevard, 10th Floor, Miami, Florida 33137, and its telephone number is (305) 579-8000.

Whether or not you expect to attend the virtual meeting, please sign and return the enclosed proxy as soon as possible in the enclosed postage pre-paid envelope.

VOTING RIGHTS AND SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

Every holder of record of Common Stock of the Company at the close of business on June 28, 2024 is entitled to notice of the meeting and any adjournments or postponements and to cast at the virtual annual meeting or by proxy, one vote for each share of Common Stock held by such holder. At the record date, the Company had outstanding 91,714,666 shares of Common Stock.

To expedite delivery, reduce our costs and decrease the environmental impact of our proxy materials, we used "Notice and Access" in accordance with a rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that permits us to provide proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet. On July 11, 2024, we sent a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (a "Notice") to certain of our stockholders containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials online. Our Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement, form of Electronic Proxy Card and Annual Report on Form 10-K are available for viewing online at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/24986. If you received a Notice, you will not receive a printed copy of the proxy materials in the mail. Instead, the Notice instructs you on how to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials. The Notice also instructs you on how you may submit your proxy via the Internet. If you received a Notice and would like to receive a copy of your proxy materials, follow the instructions contained in the Notice to request a copy electronically or in paper form on a one-time or ongoing basis. Stockholders who do not receive the Notice will continue to receive either a paper or electronic copy of our Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report to stockholders which were sent on July 11, 2024.

Any stockholder who has given a proxy has the power to revoke the proxy prior to its exercise. A proxy can be revoked by an instrument of revocation delivered at, or prior to the annual meeting, to Marc N. Bell, the secretary of the Company, by a duly executed proxy bearing a date or time later than the date or time of the proxy being revoked, or at the annual meeting if the stockholder is present and elects to vote in person.