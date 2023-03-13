Advanced search
    DOUG   US25961D1054

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.

(DOUG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
3.210 USD   -5.87%
04:32pDouglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/10Transcript : Douglas Elliman Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Douglas Elliman Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record as of March 23, 2023.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 209 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 83,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ronald J. Kramer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.-16.22%277
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.86%23 711
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.13%21 316
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.22%13 167
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.23.84%9 151
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-3.31%7 335