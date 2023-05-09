Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Douglas Elliman Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOUG   US25961D1054

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.

(DOUG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-09 pm EDT
2.770 USD   -2.12%
04:54pDouglas Elliman Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04:39pEarnings Flash (DOUG) DOUGLAS ELLIMAN Reports Q1 Revenue $214M
MT
05/02Douglas Elliman Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douglas Elliman Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/09/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $214.0 million compared to $308.9 million in the prior year quarter
    • Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment achieved gross transaction value of approximately $7.3 billion compared to approximately $11.7 billion in the prior year quarter.
    • Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.580 million.
  • Consolidated operating loss of $20.6 million and real estate brokerage segment operating loss of $14.1 million compared to operating income of $7.9 million and $14.5 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter
  • Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman of $15.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman of a loss of $14.4 million compared to income of $12.7 million in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment of a loss of $9.7 million compared to income of $17.7 million in the prior year quarter

 

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“Douglas Elliman’s team of agents continued to endure a challenging residential real estate market in the first quarter, marked by limited listing inventory and financial market volatility,” said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. "We have begun to see signs of improvement in the market. We believe this indicates market conditions have solidified and we are optimistic Douglas Elliman's key strengths will position us to take advantage of opportunities as real estate markets stabilize. We remain confident that our differentiated platform and approach will enable us to deliver continued growth over the long term."

GAAP Financial Results

First quarter 2023 revenues were $214.0 million, compared to revenues of $308.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the first quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for stock-based compensation, equity in (losses) earnings from equity method investments and other, net (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023 are included in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $14.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to income of $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to income of $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $14.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Net Income attributed to Douglas Elliman of $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Gross Transaction Value

For the first quarter of 2023, Douglas Elliman’s brokerage segment achieved gross transaction value of approximately $7.3 billion, compared to approximately $11.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022. For the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2022, Douglas Elliman’s brokerage segment achieved gross transaction value of approximately $38.6 billion and $42.9 billion, respectively. For the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023, Douglas Elliman’s brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.608 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Douglas Elliman maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $123.7 million at March 31, 2023. This significant liquidity places the Company in a position of strength in the market.

Conference Call to Discuss First quarter 2023 Results

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM (ET). Participants should pre-register for the call using the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/XyPNvEjm. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may access the live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/320287461. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on May 10, 2023 through May 24, 2023 at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/320287461.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman and Adjusted Net Income attributed to Douglas Elliman (referred to as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance.

The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company’s business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company’s business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company’s measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2, 3 and 4 is information relating to the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may be,” “continue” “could,” “potential,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “predict,” “project” and “will be” and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and, when filed, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

 

 

 

Commissions and other brokerage income

$

202,036

 

 

$

295,109

Property management

 

8,777

 

 

 

9,199

Other ancillary services

 

3,169

 

 

 

4,592

Total revenues

 

213,982

 

 

 

308,900

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

Real estate agent commissions

 

152,862

 

 

 

223,422

Sales and marketing

 

21,239

 

 

 

19,306

Operations and support

 

18,893

 

 

 

18,091

General and administrative

 

32,295

 

 

 

32,830

Technology

 

6,012

 

 

 

5,293

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,079

Restructuring

 

1,210

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(20,568

)

 

 

7,879

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,105

 

 

 

39

Equity in (losses) earnings from equity-method investments

 

(73

)

 

 

532

Investment and other (loss) income

 

(454

)

 

 

752

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

 

(19,990

)

 

 

9,202

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(4,638

)

 

 

2,917

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

(15,352

)

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest

 

216

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(15,136

)

 

$

6,510

 

 

 

 

Per basic common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

Per diluted common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.08

TABLE 2
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)

 

LTM

 

Year Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(27,268

)

 

$

(5,622

)

 

$

(15,136

)

 

$

6,510

 

Interest income, net

 

(2,845

)

 

 

(1,779

)

 

 

(1,105

)

 

 

(39

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,052

)

 

 

6,503

 

 

 

(4,638

)

 

 

2,917

 

Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest

 

(768

)

 

 

(777

)

 

 

(216

)

 

 

(225

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,972

 

 

 

8,012

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,079

 

EBITDA

$

(23,961

)

 

$

6,337

 

 

$

(19,056

)

 

$

11,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in losses (earnings) from equity-method investments (a)

 

1,168

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

(532

)

Stock-based compensation expense (b)

 

11,309

 

 

 

11,138

 

 

 

2,823

 

 

 

2,652

 

Restructuring charges

 

1,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(2,223

)

 

 

(3,429

)

 

 

454

 

 

 

(752

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(12,497

)

 

 

14,609

 

 

 

(14,496

)

 

 

12,610

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest

 

316

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

117

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(12,181

)

 

$

14,951

 

 

$

(14,405

)

 

$

12,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income by Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate brokerage

$

(6,651

)

 

$

21,993

 

 

$

(14,103

)

 

$

14,541

 

Corporate and other

 

(26,337

)

 

 

(26,534

)

 

 

(6,465

)

 

 

(6,662

)

Total

$

(32,988

)

 

$

(4,541

)

 

$

(20,568

)

 

$

7,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate brokerage segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

$

(6,651

)

 

$

21,993

 

 

$

(14,103

)

 

$

14,541

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,972

 

 

 

8,012

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,079

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,289

 

 

 

4,195

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

925

 

Restructuring charges

 

1,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

6,820

 

 

 

34,200

 

 

 

(9,835

)

 

 

17,545

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest

 

316

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

117

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

7,136

 

 

$

34,542

 

 

$

(9,744

)

 

$

17,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and other segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(26,337

)

 

$

(26,534

)

 

$

(6,465

)

 

$

(6,662

)

Stock-based compensation

 

7,020

 

 

 

6,943

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,727

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(19,317

)

 

$

(19,591

)

 

$

(4,661

)

 

$

(4,935

)

a.

Represents equity in earnings recognized from the Company’s investment in certain real estate businesses that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company’s financial results.
 

b.

Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. $4,289, $1,019, $925, and $4,195 are attributable to the Real estate brokerage segment for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023, the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. $7,020, $1,804, $1,727, and $6,943 are attributable to the Corporate and other segment for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023, the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

TABLE 3
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(15,136

)

 

$

6,510

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

1,210

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

1,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax expense related to adjustments

 

(369

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(14,295

)

 

$

6,510

 

 

 

 

Per diluted common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc.

$

(0.19

)

 

$

0.08

TABLE 4
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)

 

LTM

 

Year Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions and other brokerage income

$

1,006,812

 

$

1,099,885

 

$

202,036

 

$

295,109

Property management

 

35,600

 

 

36,022

 

 

8,777

 

 

9,199

Other ancillary services

 

15,847

 

 

17,270

 

 

3,169

 

 

4,592

Total revenues

$

1,058,259

 

$

1,153,177

 

$

213,982

 

$

308,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross transaction value (in billions)

$

38.6

 

$

42.9

 

$

7.3

 

$

11.7

Total transactions

 

23,988

 

 

26,573

 

 

4,627

 

 

7,212

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
04:54pDouglas Elliman Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04:39pEarnings Flash (DOUG) DOUGLAS ELLIMAN Reports Q1 Revenue $214M
MT
05/02Douglas Elliman Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
03/22Douglas Elliman Signs The Altman Brothers to New, Multi-Year Deal
PR
03/16DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/13Douglas Elliman Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable March 31 to Holders ..
MT
03/13Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/13Douglas Elliman Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
03/10Transcript : Douglas Elliman Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Douglas Elliman Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 897 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 957
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Elliman Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,83 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ronald J. Kramer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.-30.47%239
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.96%22 192
KE HOLDINGS INC.14.26%20 062
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 770
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.53.35%11 236
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION15.45%6 384
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer