    DOUG   US25961D1054

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.

(DOUG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.100 USD   -1.77%
05:31pDouglas Elliman to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
04/13Douglas Elliman Realty Opens on Nantucket, MA
PR
04/13Douglas Elliman Inc. Realty Opens on Nantucket, Ma
CI
Douglas Elliman to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

05/03/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 888-330-2506 and entering 46689 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/620066759. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on May 10, 2022 through May 24, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030 and enter 46689 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/620066759.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons, and the sixth largest in the U.S., with operations in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 365 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 505 M 505 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ronald J. Kramer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.-46.00%505
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.03%26 696
KE HOLDINGS INC.-27.88%17 369
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED24.05%15 704
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-18.79%10 710
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-36.03%10 011