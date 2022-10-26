Advanced search
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.

(DOUG)
10/26/2022
4.720 USD   +1.51%
08:14aDouglas Elliman to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
10/11Insider Buy: Douglas Elliman
MT
10/11Insider Buy: Douglas Elliman
MT
Douglas Elliman to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

10/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Participants should pre-register for the call using the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/WkZPJZxS. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may access the live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/831566334. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on November 4, 2022 through November 18, 2022 at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/831566334.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 355 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 83,3%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ronald J. Kramer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.-58.96%384
CBRE GROUP, INC.-33.68%22 619
KE HOLDINGS INC.-48.46%13 010
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-9.97%11 090
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.29%7 835
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-49.71%7 532