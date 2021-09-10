Log in
    DEI   US25960P1093

DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.

(DEI)
  Report
Douglas Emmett : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/10/2021 | 10:37pm BST
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 900 M - 650 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M - 39,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 674 M - 3 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 114x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 5 787 M 5 787 M 4 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,98 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jordan L. Kaplan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Seymour Chief Financial Officer
Dan A. Emmett Chairman
Kenneth M. Panzer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin A. Crummy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.13.02%5 787
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.20.27%17 397
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION21.07%10 914
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.77%8 745
DEXUS13.09%8 473
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION13.87%7 611