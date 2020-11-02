Douglas Emmett : Q3-20 Earnings Package

Executive Summary

We own and operate 18.3 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,258 apartment units (excluding our residential development pipeline) in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.

COVID-19 Update: Our buildings have remained open and available to our tenants throughout the pandemic. Our rent collections continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic and our markets' very tenant-oriented lease enforcement moratoriums, which are considerably out of sync with other gateway markets. However, this quarter we did see some incremental improvements in rent collections, tenant utilization and leasing activity.

Financial Results: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Our revenues decreased by 8.9% to $217.0 million.

Our net income attributable to common stockholders decreased by 83.2% to $3.8 million.

Our FFO decreased by 20.3% to $82.8 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted share, a decline of $0.11 per share compared with prior year. The major items contributing to this decline were the following:

Write offs from slower office collections reduced FFO by about $0.08 per share and lower parking utilization reduced FFO by about four and a half cents per share. Lower occupancy reduced FFO by about $0.02 per share. Uncollected insurance recoveries related to this quarter from an apartment fire reduced FFO by just over $0.01 per share. Higher in-place rents improved FFO by about $0.03 per share, and office expense savings added another $0.03 per share.

Our AFFO decreased by 26.6% to $69.2 million.

Our same property Cash NOI decreased by 15.5% to $118.4 million. Same property office expense savings of 6.7% partly offset the cash write-offs and the decline in parking revenue.

Comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to highlight the most recent trends, our net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 85.9% to $3.8 million, and our FFO decreased by $1.7 million or about $0.01 per share, largely due to:

Better office collections, lower write-offs, and slightly higher parking income, increased our FFO by about $0.04 per share.

Increase in office expenses, primarily due to normal seasonality in utilities and higher insurance premiums, reduced our FFO by about $0.04 per share.

The uncollected insurance recoveries mentioned above reduced our FFO by just over $0.01 per share.

Leasing: During the third quarter, we signed approximately 735,000 square feet of office leases. Comparing the office leases we signed during the third quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, we grew straight-line rents by 14.7% and cash rents decreased by 0.7%. As a result of lower tenant improvement costs, annualized office leasing costs per square foot are down 30% from a year ago and 20% from last quarter. While our tenant retention was in line with long term averages, our office leased percentage declined 1% to 89.8% as new leasing volume remained below pre-Covid levels. Our multifamily portfolio remains essentially fully leased at 98%.

Balance Sheet: We have no debt maturities before 2023, no financial covenants that could force us to issue equity at the wrong time, and 41% of our office portfolio is unencumbered.

Development: Construction is continuing on our two large multifamily development projects. In Honolulu, where we are converting an office building into 500 new apartment units, we completed our first phase of 98 units. Our Brentwood apartment tower remains on pace to deliver units in 2022.

Dividends: On October 15, 2020, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, or $1.12 on an annualized basis.

Guidance: Given the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic and local government ordinances, we are not providing guidance this quarter.

NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 8and same property NOI on page 10.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.