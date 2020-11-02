Douglas Emmett : Q3-20 Earnings Package

We own and operate 18.3 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,258 apartment units (excluding our residential development pipeline) in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.
COVID-19 Update: Our buildings have remained open and available to our tenants throughout the pandemic. Our rent collections continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic and our markets' very tenant-oriented lease enforcement moratoriums, which are considerably out of sync with other gateway markets. However, this quarter we did see some incremental improvements in rent collections, tenant utilization and leasing activity.
Financial Results: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019:
Our revenues decreased by 8.9% to $217.0 million.
Our net income attributable to common stockholders decreased by 83.2% to $3.8 million.
Our FFO decreased by 20.3% to $82.8 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted share, a decline of $0.11 per share compared with prior year. The major items contributing to this decline were the following:
Write offs from slower office collections reduced FFO by about $0.08 per share and lower parking utilization reduced FFO by about four and a half cents per share.
Lower occupancy reduced FFO by about $0.02 per share.
Uncollected insurance recoveries related to this quarter from an apartment fire reduced FFO by just over $0.01 per share.
Higher in-place rents improved FFO by about $0.03 per share, and office expense savings added another $0.03 per share.
Our AFFO decreased by 26.6% to $69.2 million.
Our same property Cash NOI decreased by 15.5% to $118.4 million. Same property office expense savings of 6.7% partly offset the cash write-offs and the decline in parking revenue.
Comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to highlight the most recent trends, our net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 85.9% to $3.8 million, and our FFO decreased by $1.7 million or about $0.01 per share, largely due to:
Better office collections, lower write-offs, and slightly higher parking income, increased our FFO by about $0.04 per share.
Increase in office expenses, primarily due to normal seasonality in utilities and higher insurance premiums, reduced our FFO by about $0.04 per share.
The uncollected insurance recoveries mentioned above reduced our FFO by just over $0.01 per share.
Leasing: During the third quarter, we signed approximately 735,000 square feet of office leases. Comparing the office leases we signed during the third quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, we grew straight-line rents by 14.7% and cash rents decreased by 0.7%. As a result of lower tenant improvement costs, annualized office leasing costs per square foot are down 30% from a year ago and 20% from last quarter. While our tenant retention was in line with long term averages, our office leased percentage declined 1% to 89.8% as new leasing volume remained below pre-Covid levels. Our multifamily portfolio remains essentially fully leased at 98%.
Balance Sheet: We have no debt maturities before 2023, no financial covenants that could force us to issue equity at the wrong time, and 41% of our office portfolio is unencumbered.
Development: Construction is continuing on our two large multifamily development projects. In Honolulu, where we are converting an office building into 500 new apartment units, we completed our first phase of 98 units. Our Brentwood apartment tower remains on pace to deliver units in 2022.
Dividends: On October 15, 2020, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, or $1.12 on an annualized basis.
Guidance: Given the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic and local government ordinances, we are not providing guidance this quarter.
NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 8and same property NOI on page 10.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Forward Looking Statements (FLS)
This Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Operating Information, which we refer to as our Earnings Package (EP), supplements the information provided in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It contains FLS within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the "Guidance" sections of this EP. In some cases, these FLS can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. FLS presented in this EP, and those that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to: adverse developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; adverse economic and real estate developments in Southern California and Honolulu; a general downturn in the economy; decreased rental rates or increased tenant incentives and vacancy rates; defaults on, and early terminations and non-renewal of, leases by tenants; increased interest rates and operating costs; failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt; difficulties in acquiring properties; failure to successfully operate properties; failure to maintain our status as a REIT; possible adverse changes in rent control laws and regulations; environmental uncertainties; risks related to natural disasters; lack of or insufficient insurance; inability to successfully expand into new markets or submarkets; risks associated with property development; conflicts of interest with our officers; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; possible future terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020, and other documents filed with the SEC. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying our forward looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, please use caution in relying on any FLS in this EP or any previously reported FLS to anticipate future results or trends. This EP and all subsequent written and oral FLS attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our FLS.
Company Overview
Corporate Data
as of September 30, 2020
Office Portfolio
Consolidated
Total
Properties
70
72
Rentable square feet (in thousands)
17,892
18,277
Leased rate
89.9 %
89.8 %
Occupancy rate
88.5 %
88.4 %
Multifamily Portfolio
Total
Properties
12
Units
4,258
Leased rate(1)
97.5 %
Market Capitalization (in thousands, except price per share)
Fully Diluted Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020
204,922
Common stock closing price per share (NYSE:DEI)
$
25.10
Equity Capitalization
$
5,143,552
Net Debt (in thousands)
Consolidated
Our Share
Debt principal(2)
$
4,742,703
$
3,876,094
Less: cash and cash equivalents(3)
(202,166)
(121,010)
Net Debt
$
4,540,537
$
3,755,084
Leverage Ratio (in thousands, except percentage)
Pro Forma Enterprise Value
$
8,898,636
Our Share of Net Debt to Pro Forma Enterprise Value
42 %
AFFO Payout Ratio
Three months ended September 30, 2020
83.1 %
Both the numerator and denominator used in calculating the percentage of units leased do not include 102 units at one property which are temporarily unoccupied as a result of a fire.
See page12for a reconciliation of consolidated debt principal and our share of debt principal to consolidated debt on the balance sheet.
Our share of cash and cash equivalents is calculated starting with our consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $202.2 million, then deducting the other owners' share of our JVs' cash and cash equivalents of $83.8 million and then adding our share of our unconsolidated Fund's cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
