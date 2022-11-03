Douglas Emmett : Q3-22 Earnings Package

We own and operate 18.1 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,610 apartment units (excluding our residential development pipeline) in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.
Quarterly Results: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021:
Our revenues increased by 6.5% to $253.7 million.
Our net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 26.5% to $23.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
Our FFO increased by 6.7% to $105.2 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share.
Our AFFO increased by 3.1% to $90.4 million.
Our same property Cash NOI increased by 0.4% to $150.9 million, with increases in both office and residential revenue, largely offset by the effects of inflation particularly in the cost of utilities, insurance and third party vendors.
Leasing: During the third quarter, we signed 199 office leases covering approximately 1,019,000 square feet, including 365,000 square feet of new leases. Despite this strong leasing, we only achieved modest positive absorption, partly due to our program of replacing non-paying tenants with new paying tenants. During the third quarter we recovered another 50,000 square feet from non-paying tenants whose outstanding balances we are still pursuing. Our leased to occupied spread improved slightly but remains more than twice our historical average. While we expected occupancy growth from a reduction in the spread, it has not happened yet. One reason is that an unusual number of tenants are expanding in the portfolio, or simply relocating, which increases occupancy lead times.
Comparing the office leases we signed during the third quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, straight- line rents increased by 7.2% and cash rents decreased by 8.0%.
Our multifamily portfolio remains essentially fully leased at 99.3%, with average rent roll-up on new leases this quarter over 8% across our portfolio.
Development: Our office to residential conversion project at 1132 Bishop Place in downtown Honolulu and the Landmark Los Angeles residential project in Brentwood continue to progress nicely.
Dividends: On October 18, 2022, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, or $1.12 on an annualized basis.
Guidance: Based on our elevated leased to occupied spread, we are narrowing the assumption range for average office occupancy to be between 84% and 85%. Based on that lower occupancy, combined with higher than projected inflation, we are revising the assumption range for same property cash net operating income to be between 3.5% and 4.5%. As a result, we are narrowing our 2022 full year guidance for Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted to $0.54 - $0.56 and for FFO to $2.03 - $2.05 per fully diluted share. Our guidance does not include the impact of any future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, property damage insurance recoveries, or other possible capital markets activities. See page 22.
NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 8and same property NOI on page 10. See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Forward Looking Statements (FLS)
This Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Operating Information, which we refer to as our Earnings Package (EP), supplements the information provided in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It contains FLS within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, these FLS can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "project," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," or the negative version of these words or other similar words. FLS presented in this EP, and those that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to: adverse developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; adverse economic and real estate developments in Southern California and Honolulu; a general downturn in the economy; decreased rental and occupancy rates or increased tenant incentives; defaults on, and early terminations and non-renewal of, leases by tenants; higher interest rates and operating costs; failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt; difficulties in acquiring properties; failure to successfully operate properties; failure to maintain our REIT status; adverse changes in rent control laws and regulations; environmental uncertainties; risks related to natural disasters; fire and other property damage, lack of or insufficient insurance; inability to successfully expand into new markets or submarkets; risks associated with property development; conflicts of interest with our officers; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; possible future terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying our FLS are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material. Accordingly, please use caution in relying on any FLS in this EP to anticipate future results or trends. This EP and all subsequent written and oral FLS attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our FLS.
Company Overview
Corporate Data
as of September 30, 2022
Office Portfolio
Consolidated
Total
Properties
69
71
Rentable square feet (in thousands)
17,726
18,112
Leased rate
87.6 %
87.5 %
Occupancy rate
83.9 %
83.9 %
Multifamily Portfolio
Total
Properties
13
Units
4,610
Leased rate(1)
99.3 %
Market Capitalization (in thousands, except price per share)
Fully Diluted Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022
207,086
Common stock closing price per share (NYSE:DEI)
$
17.93
Equity Capitalization
$
3,713,049
Net Debt (in thousands)
Consolidated
Our Share
Debt principal(2)
$
5,221,111
$
4,245,929
Less: cash and cash equivalents(3)
(281,008)
(149,382)
Net Debt
$
4,940,103
$
4,096,547
Leverage Ratio (in thousands, except percentage)
Pro Forma Enterprise Value
$
7,809,596
Our Share of Net Debt to Pro Forma Enterprise Value
52 %
AFFO Payout Ratio
Three months ended September 30, 2022
64.3 %
Both the numerator and denominator used in calculating the percentage of units leased do not include 80 units at one property which are temporarily unoccupied as a result of a fire.
See page12for a reconciliation of consolidated debt principal and our share of debt principal to consolidated debt on the balance sheet.
Our share of cash and cash equivalents is calculated starting with our consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $281.0 million, then deducting the other owners' share of our JVs' cash and cash equivalents of $136.3 million and then adding our share of our unconsolidated Fund's cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Company Overview
Property Map
as of September 30, 2022
