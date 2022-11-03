Douglas Emmett : Q3-22 Earnings Package

Executive Summary

We own and operate 18.1 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,610 apartment units (excluding our residential development pipeline) in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Quarterly Results: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

Our revenues increased by 6.5% to $253.7 million.

Our net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 26.5% to $23.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Our FFO increased by 6.7% to $105.2 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share.

Our AFFO increased by 3.1% to $90.4 million.

Our same property Cash NOI increased by 0.4% to $150.9 million, with increases in both office and residential revenue, largely offset by the effects of inflation particularly in the cost of utilities, insurance and third party vendors.

Leasing: During the third quarter, we signed 199 office leases covering approximately 1,019,000 square feet, including 365,000 square feet of new leases. Despite this strong leasing, we only achieved modest positive absorption, partly due to our program of replacing non-paying tenants with new paying tenants. During the third quarter we recovered another 50,000 square feet from non-paying tenants whose outstanding balances we are still pursuing. Our leased to occupied spread improved slightly but remains more than twice our historical average. While we expected occupancy growth from a reduction in the spread, it has not happened yet. One reason is that an unusual number of tenants are expanding in the portfolio, or simply relocating, which increases occupancy lead times.

Comparing the office leases we signed during the third quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, straight- line rents increased by 7.2% and cash rents decreased by 8.0%.

Our multifamily portfolio remains essentially fully leased at 99.3%, with average rent roll-up on new leases this quarter over 8% across our portfolio.

Development: Our office to residential conversion project at 1132 Bishop Place in downtown Honolulu and the Landmark Los Angeles residential project in Brentwood continue to progress nicely.

Dividends: On October 18, 2022, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, or $1.12 on an annualized basis.

Guidance: Based on our elevated leased to occupied spread, we are narrowing the assumption range for average office occupancy to be between 84% and 85%. Based on that lower occupancy, combined with higher than projected inflation, we are revising the assumption range for same property cash net operating income to be between 3.5% and 4.5%. As a result, we are narrowing our 2022 full year guidance for Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted to $0.54 - $0.56 and for FFO to $2.03 - $2.05 per fully diluted share. Our guidance does not include the impact of any future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, property damage insurance recoveries, or other possible capital markets activities. See page 22.

NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 8and same property NOI on page 10. See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.