Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Douglas Emmett, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEI   US25960P1093

DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.

(DEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douglas Emmett : To Participate In BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

09/17/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan and other members of the company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id9sf530.cfm

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL within 24 hours after the end of the live event and continuing until December 22, 2021.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
05:28pDOUGLAS EMMETT : To Participate In BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Confe..
BU
09/10DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/10Douglas Emmett, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 15,..
CI
09/01DOUGLAS EMMETT : Piper Sandler Adjusts Douglas Emmett PT to $42 From $40, Mainta..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of Douglas Emmett Stock Extends 90-Day Positiv..
MT
08/09Tranche Update on Douglas Emmett, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Mar..
CI
08/09DOUGLAS EMMETT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for ..
08/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
08/04DOUGLAS EMMETT : Executive Summary (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 900 M - -
Net income 2021 54,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 5 727 M 5 727 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,64 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jordan L. Kaplan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Seymour Chief Financial Officer
Dan A. Emmett Chairman
Kenneth M. Panzer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin A. Crummy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.11.86%5 727
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.17.83%17 361
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION20.90%10 999
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.10%8 677
DEXUS15.96%8 554
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION14.30%7 641