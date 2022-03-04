Log in
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.

Douglas Emmett to Present at 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

03/04/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan will be participating in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:

https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/douglas-emmett-inc-mar-2022

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL starting twelve hours after the end of the live event and continuing for one year.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 980 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,0x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 5 741 M 5 741 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 94,5%
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,67 $
Average target price 37,31 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jordan L. Kaplan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Seymour Chief Financial Officer
Dan A. Emmett Chairman
Kenneth M. Panzer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin A. Crummy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-2.48%5 741
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.6.36%19 194
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-3.13%9 548
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION8.53%8 419
DEXUS-5.13%8 302
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.04%7 272