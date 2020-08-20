Doumob : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCT 0 08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Doumob 豆 盟 科 技 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1917) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCT SUBSCRIPTION FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCT Doumob Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, subscribed the Financial Product offered by CGB for RMB40 million on 20 August 2020. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, as certain of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the subscription amount for CGB Structured Deposit exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the subscription for CGB Structured Deposit constituted a discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. SUBSCRIPTION FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCT The Board announces that, Doumob Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Subscription Agreement with CGB on 20 August 2020, to subscribe the Structured Deposit. Principal terms of the Financial Product are set out below: CGB Structured Deposit Date of Subscription: 20 August 2020 Parties: (1) Doumob Technology, as the subscriber; and (2) CGB, as the issuer - 1 - Name of the Financial Product: CGB "Wuhua Tianbao" W 2020 Series No. 147 RMB Structured Deposit (Institutional Version) Subscription amount: RMB40 million Investment term: 21 August 2020 to 25 September 2020 Type of the Financial Product: principal guaranteed with floating return Expected annual return rate: 1.5%, 3.05% or 3.2% REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR SUBSCRIBING FOR THE financial PRODUCT In order to enhance the capital efficiency as well as the return from working capital, the Group reasonably utilises its idle capital to subscribe for the financial product issued by the commercial banks and other financial institutions in the PRC to earn additional income without affecting its normal operations. At the same time, the financial products offer a better potential return to the Group when compared to the deposit interest rates normally offered by commercial banks in the PRC. The condition of the Financial Product will be closely and effectively monitored by the Company. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the Financial Product is accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss. The subscription for the Financial Product was funded by the surplus cash of the Company and are highly liquid, therefore they would not affect the working capital or the operation of the Company. The Subscription was not funded by the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering. The Directors are of the view that the subscription for the Financial Product is determined on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable, and that the entering into of the Subscription Agreement for subscription for the Financial Product is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is principally engaged in the business of mobile advertising. The principal activity of Doumob Technology is online sales services. CGB is a licensed bank established under the laws of the PRC, which is principally engaged in the provision of corporate and personal banking and other financial services in the PRC. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, CGB and its respective ultimate beneficial owner is independent from the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules). - 2 - LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, as certain of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the subscription amount of CGB Structured Deposit exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the subscription for CGB Structured Deposit constituted discloseable transaction of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings: "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "CGB Structured Deposit" CGB "Wuhua Tianbao" W 2020 Series No. 147 RMB Structured Deposit (Institutional Version) "CGB" China Guangfa Bank, Beijing Guozhan Branch（廣發銀行股份有限公 司北京國展支行） "Company" Doumob, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability; the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Doumob Technology" Doumob (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.（豆盟（北京）科技股份有 限公司）, a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Financial Product" CGB Structured Deposit "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC "Shareholder(s)" the shareholders of the Company - 3 - "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subscription" the subscription by Doumob Technology for the Financial Product in accordance with the Subscription Agreement "Subscription Agreement" a subscription agreement dated 20 August 2020 entered into between Doumob Technology and CGB "%" percentage By order of the Board Doumob YANG Bin Chairman and Executive Director Beijing, PRC, 20 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yang Bin, Mr. Huang Kewang and Ms. Luo Yanhong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Ailun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Yiu Kwong, Mr. Liu Binghai and Mr. Wang Yingzhe. - 4 - Attachments Original document

