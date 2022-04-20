Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Douugh Limited
  News
  Summary
    DOU   AU0000107294

DOUUGH LIMITED

(DOU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 02:10:13 am EDT
0.0290 AUD   -3.33%
04:57aDOUUGH : Application for quotation of securities - DOU
PU
04/12Douugh Signs Deal for Direct Deposit Switching Service in US; Shares Rally 14%
MT
03/28Douugh Secures $20 Million Funding for Scaling In US Market, Launch Into Australia; Shares Down 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douugh : Application for quotation of securities - DOU

04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

DOUUGH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

DOU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,063,629

20/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity DOUUGH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code DOU

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 41108042593

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DOUAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

20/4/2022

20/4/2022

2,063,629

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

For personal use only

2,063,629

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.029000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Service conditions met by employees

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Douugh Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -13,5 M -9,94 M -9,94 M
Net cash 2021 10,3 M 7,61 M 7,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 507x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart DOUUGH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Douugh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUUGH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andy Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Steve Bellotti Non-Executive Chairman
Joyce Mehlman Chief Operations & Compliance Officer
Umberto Mondello Independent Non-Executive Director
Leanne Theresa Graham Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUUGH LIMITED-56.52%19
INTUIT INC.-24.59%132 650
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-3.90%62 588
ADYEN N.V.-27.93%56 380
KAKAO PAY CORP.-26.07%13 620
WORLDLINE-28.55%10 658