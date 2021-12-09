Douugh : Cleansing Prospectus

DOUUGH LIMITED

ACN 108 042 593

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of:

up to 34,722,222 Shares at an issue price of $0.072 per Share to Eligible Shareholders, to raise up to $2,500,000 ( SPP Offer ); and 10,000,000 Options, exercisable at $0.108 each on or before the date that is 3 years from the date of issue of the Options, to the Lead Manager (or its nominees) ( Lead Manager Options Offer ); and 1,000 Shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.072 per Share to raise $72 (before expenses) ( Cleansing Offer ),

(together, the Offers ).

SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN INFORMATION

The SPP is currently scheduled to close at 5:00pm (WST) on 23 December 2021. Valid applications must be received by that time. Details of how to apply for Shares are set out in the SPP Application Form accompanying this Prospectus.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser. The Securities offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.