Douugh : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DOU

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DOUUGH LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance rights
17,950,000
07/12/2021
to be confirmed
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DOUUGH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
41108042593
1.3
ASX issuer code
DOU
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Andrew Taylor
Andrew Taylor
Steve Bellotti
Steve Bellotti
Umberto Mondello
Umberto Mondello
Patrick Tuttle
Eccleston Corporation Pty Ltd as
trustee for The Tamworth Trust
Leanne Graham
Leanne Graham
Number of +securities
10,000,000
1,500,000
4,200,000
1,500,000
750,000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Grant of Unlisted Performance Rights as approved at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2021. Rights vest 1:1 to FPOS subject to the Company¿s 10-day VWAP being equal to or greater than a market capitalisation of
(A)$50,000,000 / (B)$65,000,000 / (C)$80,000,000.
only
Issue details
Number of +securities
use
5,650,000
Number of +securities
personalFor
5,650,000
Number of +securities
6,650,000
