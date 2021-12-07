Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Douugh Limited
  News
  Summary
    DOU   AU0000107294

DOUUGH LIMITED

(DOU)
Summary 
Summary

Douugh : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DOU

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DOUUGH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance rights

17,950,000

07/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DOUUGH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

41108042593

1.3

ASX issuer code

DOU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Andrew Taylor

Andrew Taylor

Steve Bellotti

Steve Bellotti

Umberto Mondello

Umberto Mondello

Patrick Tuttle

Eccleston Corporation Pty Ltd as

trustee for The Tamworth Trust

Leanne Graham

Leanne Graham

Number of +securities

10,000,000

1,500,000

4,200,000

1,500,000

750,000

For

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02445232-6A1060133?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02445232-6A1060133?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Grant of Unlisted Performance Rights as approved at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2021. Rights vest 1:1 to FPOS subject to the Company¿s 10-day VWAP being equal to or greater than a market capitalisation of

(A)$50,000,000 / (B)$65,000,000 / (C)$80,000,000.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

use

5,650,000

Number of +securities

personalFor

5,650,000

Number of +securities

6,650,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Douugh Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
